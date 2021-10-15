'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend of Six Months

Madison has been reticent to share almost any details about Brett, the mystery man who managed to win her heart in just six months. All she's said is that he lives in another state. Brett's last name isn't even public information, so it's clear that she's trying to respect his privacy and make sure that he doesn't get dragged into the spotlight more than he wants to.

Madison did say that Brett had asked Hudson, Madison's eight-year-old son, for permission before proposing. She also added that Hudson had kept the proposal a secret for more than a month, and when it finally happened at a delayed birthday dinner for her, Hudson dressed up for the occasion. Brett and Madison went Instagram official in June, and posted photos from the engagement last week without announcing it, because she wanted to share the news with her family first.

“I am engaged!" she said Thursday on Amazon Live. "I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kind of thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it's when you least expect it.”

The salon owner also discussed her engagement ring, which she showed off during her Amazon Live session so that fans could get a good look.