'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend of Six Months

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Is Engaged to Her Boyfriend of Six MonthsBy Joseph Allen
Oct. 15 2021, Published 9:55 a.m. ET
Following a six month relationship, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shared the news that she is engaged. Madison revealed the news on Oct. 14 on Amazon Live, explaining that her boyfriend Brett had proposed on the previous Friday. The news led many fans to wonder who exactly Brett was, and to curiosity about what Madison's engagement ring looks like.
Who is Madison LeCroy engaged to?
Madison has been reticent to share almost any details about Brett, the mystery man who managed to win her heart in just six months. All she's said is that he lives in another state. Brett's last name isn't even public information, so it's clear that she's trying to respect his privacy and make sure that he doesn't get dragged into the spotlight more than he wants to.
Madison did say that Brett had asked Hudson, Madison's eight-year-old son, for permission before proposing. She also added that Hudson had kept the proposal a secret for more than a month, and when it finally happened at a delayed birthday dinner for her, Hudson dressed up for the occasion. Brett and Madison went Instagram official in June, and posted photos from the engagement last week without announcing it, because she wanted to share the news with her family first.
“I am engaged!" she said Thursday on Amazon Live. "I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time. We traveled a good bit around the world, and I kind of thought it would possibly happen then, but I think it's when you least expect it.”
The salon owner also discussed her engagement ring, which she showed off during her Amazon Live session so that fans could get a good look.
What is Madison's engagement ring like?
Madison's engagement ring features a round, brilliant-cut diamond set in a two-tone, 18k and platinum setting. The ring itself is more than 3.5 carats. During her Amazon Live stream, Madison offered Brett praise for doing well with the ring, and added that she had sent him to jeweler Nicole Rose, who is based out of New York City.
"When he originally asked me what my ideal ring looks like, I told him, 'Listen there's just one thing you need to remember, Nicole Rose, you call her and she will help you narrow it down,'" LeCroy said in an interview with People. "I get a lot of jewelry from her and we've become good friends over the years. She knows my taste."
Madison also added that when Brett finally popped the question, the ring was more than she expected. "When I saw it I was like, 'Woah this is way bigger than I would ever expect.' He outdid himself."
She also said that Brett had been very involved in choosing the final ring. "Nicole told me he was very involved with how this was going to pan out," she said. "[He was] very particular and had input. And that makes me really happy that he enjoys it as much as I do."