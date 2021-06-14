Madison LeCroy Has Unveiled Her New Boyfriend After Drama With Alex Rodriguez

After a couple of months of hinting about a new man in her life, Madison LeCroy has finally shown us his face. In a post on Instagram, Madison captioned a series of photos of her and her new beau with the caption “Madhappy." Madison posted the photos on June 13, and her boyfriend was not tagged in the post. Madison's post made some news, in part because of speculation that she may have played a role in the end of Alex Rodriguez's relationship with Jennifer Lopez .

Madison's boyfriend was not named in the post, so his identity remains a mystery.

In the pictures posted to Instagram, Madison is seen posing with her new boyfriend on a boat. Both Madison and her boyfriend are wearing sunglasses, and the photos reveal the two of them sharing a number of intimate moments with one another.

Madison was embroiled in the end of Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Madison has proved that she has a new boyfriend, but the Southern Charm star's most recent appearance in headlines prior to this Instagram post came because of her connections to Alex Rodriguez. In April, Jennifer and Alex announced that they had ended their engagement. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” their statement read.

Before the two officially split, Madison found herself in a bit of a pickle after Craig Conover claimed that Madison “flew to Miami to f--k an ex-MLB player" during a reunion special for the show's seventh season. Madison later clarified that her relationship with A-Rod had never been physical, adding that the two of them had talked on the phone, but never consistently.

In April, Madison responded to a trollish question about her relationship with A-Rod by saying that she had a boyfriend, and now, she's ready to show him off to the public. In an interview that same month, a source close to Madison told Us Weekly that she was moving past the drama round A-Rod. “She’s ready to move on in life and let that be the past,” the source said.

“Madison is happy in her new relationship," the source said. "She wanted to tell everyone she has a boyfriend because she was sick of hearing everyone claim she was hooking up with [Rodriguez].” Shortly after that interview, there was speculation suggesting that Madison and A-Rod were back in touch, which a rep for A-Rod quickly shut down.

“I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories,” the rep said. “They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.” Regardless of what went down between A-Rod and Madison, it appears that Madison is moving past any time they may have spent together.