Madison LeCroy Accused of Having an Affair with an Ex-MLB Player in the 'Southern Charm' Reunion

The drama went viral online, and Madison is definitely not out of the hot seat on Southern Charm either.

Madison shared text receipts of a brief relationship she allegedly had with Kristin's ex-husband after the Laguna Beach alum seemed to refer to her as a "user" on Instagram.

In a trailer released ahead of the reunion, Madison's co-star, Craig Conover, accused her of being a "homewrecker" with an ex-professional baseball player.

The hairdresser, who joined the reality series on a full-time basis in Season 7, has had an on-and-off relationship with Austen Kroll for years, but it's her alleged past romance with an MLB player that will be dominating part of the reunion.

Craig accuses Madison LeCroy of cheating on Austen with an "ex-MLB player."

Since Madison's first appearance on Southern Charm, her often-toxic relationship with Austen has been a topic of conversation among viewers and the rest of the cast. Both Austen and Madison have accused one another of infidelity and of lying on and off the show. But, many took Madison's side in Season 6 when a video came out of her finding Austen in a compromising position after a potential ménage à trois.

The tables are definitely turning in the reunion special for Season 7. Ahead of Part 1 of the reunion, which is set to air on Jan. 28, a clip of Craig yelling at Madison began circulating online. In it, the Sewing Down South creator accuses Madison of cheating on Austen throughout their relationship.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men! Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine," Craig exclaims in the tense clip. "You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f--k an ex-MLB player." "Give me a name!" Madison reponds. To clear up any potential confusion about Craig's words, Austen clarifies to co-star Danni Baird that the man in question is a former "Major League Baseball" player.

Source: Bravo

Madison's ex then emphatically says that Craig's words are "exactly the g-----n truth." However, the mom of one goes on to deny the claims, and she even goes as far as to request a lie detector test. "She has been bragging to all of us," Austen says at the same time that Craig confirms that he saw the messages exchanged between Madison and this mystery man. "He's a very famous, married, ex-MLB player," host Andy Cohen adds.

Craig then refers to Madison as a "f-----g homewrecker." "She's trash, and I hate being on the same stage as her," he concludes. While Madison won't say that she visited Miami or had a tryst with the athlete in question, she does confirm that they were in communication.

"He contacted me and, yes, we DM'd. Other than that, there was nothing," she shares. "I've never physically seen him, touched him." The identity of this ex-MLB player has not yet been publicly revealed, though there is some speculation about who it could be online.

Source: Bravo