Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Officially Over — Here's What Ended Their 4-Year Relationship

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Officially Over — Here's What Ended Their 4-Year RelationshipBy Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 12 2021, Updated 8:22 p.m. ET
So when rumors that Jennifer Lopez and legendary Yankees player Alex Rodriguez were dating, it definitely caught my attention a little bit. But are they still together?
Jennifer and Alex originally linked in 2017.
A source told People magazine that Alex and J.Lo had started seeing each other, and it was some time before they were exclusive.
"They have been dating for a few weeks. She seems excited," the source said at the time. "He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun."
But the pair eventually confirmed their relationship and became one of Hollywood's best-recognized power couples. In 2019, they announced their engagement after two years together.
"She said yes," Alex captioned the heartfelt post of their engagement on Instagram.
“It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.
But their romance wasn't meant to last — they broke off their engagement.
On March 11, 2021, news officially broke that the J-Rod relationship was officially over. The couple had postponed their wedding twice already, citing the COVID-19 pandemic each time, though it appears there was more to the story.
“We’ve talked about so many different things ’cause we had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know,” Jennifer said of their decision to postpone, according to Page Six.
The news of their broken engagement comes following rumors that Alex had been cheating on J.Lo with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.
“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” Madison told Page Six in February, confirming they had FaceTimed a few times. “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.”
But it seems that was enough to end the couple.
“He’s now in Miami getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” a source told the outlet.
To further confirm that they weren't together, Alex posted a photo of himself alone in Miami.
"Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie," he captioned the post. "What are your plans for the weekend?"