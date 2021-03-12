Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Are Officially Over — Here's What Ended Their 4-Year Relationship

Whenever I think of Jennifer Lopez , I'm reminded of that crap-factory that was the movie The Cell. Seriously, what a piece of garbage. Vincent D'Onofrio was creepy and weird as hell in it. Plus, he had a strange assortment of nipple rings in it, including a contraption that our girl J.Lo ripped off his chest.

When it comes to celebrity gossip, I usually don't care unless it has to do with some behind-the-scenes drama on a movie, but there are some power couples that seem to capture the imagination. Kinda like Batman and Robin if Robin wasn't totally lame.

So when rumors that Jennifer Lopez and legendary Yankees player Alex Rodriguez were dating, it definitely caught my attention a little bit. But are they still together?