'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover Paints One Fingernail for an Important Cause

Along with celebs like singer Vance Joy and model Ashley Joy, Craig has been sporting one painted fingernail as part of Polished Man, a campaign to help “end violence against children for good.”

On the Polished Man website, ygap reports that one billion children — half the children in the world — experienced violence in 2020 alone. “We believe in a world where no child suffers from violence, because it shouldn’t hurt to be a child, and we all have the power to change this,” the organization says.

So ygap came up with the idea to challenge Polished Man participants to paint one nail in October to bring attention to the issue, and Craig is “honored” to be a part of the campaign.