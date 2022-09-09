'Southern Charm' Star Craig Conover First Moved to Charleston to Attend College
Since it premiered in 2014, Southern Charm has followed a tight-knit group of friends who live, work, and play in Charleston, South Carolina.
While stars like Whitney Sudler-Smith, Shep Rose, and Naomie Olindo have roots in South Carolina, other longtime cast members, like Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, moved to the area when they were adults.
Craig, who is originally from Delaware, first got to know the Southern city when he moved there for college. After his college and law school studies wrapped up, the Sewing Down South founder decided to stay in Charleston for good.
Where did Craig Conover go to college (and where did he attend law school)? Keep reading to find out.
Where did Craig Conover go to college? He got his undergraduate degree and his law degree in Charleston.
The Southern Charm star, who has appeared in every season since the show first debuted in 2014, first began living in the Southern city when he began his undergraduate studies at the College of Charleston. Craig obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and Management from the liberal arts school in 2010.
The following year, Craig began his law school career at the Charleston School of Law. He graduated with his Juris Doctor degree in 2014, though he did not pass the bar until 2017.
He met his ex-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo, when he was a student.
During Seasons 3 and 4 of Southern Charm, Craig was in a relationship with L'Abeye founder Naomie Olindo. The co-stars first met in 2009 at the College of Charleston, which is where Naomie studied as well. Craig was a senior at the South Carolina school when they met, while Naomie was a freshman.
Though Craig felt an immediate spark, he noted that Naomie didn't feel the same at first.
Craig told The Daily Dish that Naomie "would never give [him] the chance" when they were first getting to know one another because she didn't know the "real" Craig.
However, they reconnected in 2014, after Naomie got out of a "pretty horrible relationship." The two dated for three years, and they lived together before they officially broke up in 2017. Their split played out during Season 5 as well.
Naomie went on to date Metul Shah, but they broke up in 2021. Before Craig began officially dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, he had a brief fling with Naomie again in Las Vegas.
Once filming commenced on Southern Charm Season 8, Craig was exclusively dating Paige. Naomie and Craig are now trying to figure out how to coexist as exes in the same friend group. Unsurprisingly, it has led to some drama on the series.
You can see more from Craig, Naomie, and the rest of the Southern Charm cast as Season 8 continues.
New episodes of Southern Charm air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream new episodes on Fridays on Peacock.