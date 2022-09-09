'Southern Charm' Star Madison Simon Got Married in a Gorgeous Italian Setting

While Madison LeCroy's engagement and wedding plans have been a highlight on Season 8 of Southern Charm, after filming wrapped, the show's other Madison, Madison Simon, tied the knot.

Though Madison Simon has never been an official cast member on Southern Charm, she's appeared on the Bravo series many times over the years. She's friends with current Season 8 stars Naomie Olindo, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, and Madison LeCroy.