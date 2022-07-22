It Looks Like Danni From 'Southern Charm' Just Wants a Nice Normal Life and We Want That Too

Danni's work as an artist has benefitted from her time on Southern Charm. If you pop over to her website, you'll able to choose from pet portraits, fine art prints, or general commissions. Now's your chance to commission a painting of yourself diving into a pool filled with cheese!

Danni's approach to selling her artwork is legitimately very adorable. "I love that a little piece of me gets to make it in people’s homes and I take great pride in it," she wrote on her website. You can still have Danni in your homes, now with less yelling!