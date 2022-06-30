'Southern Charm' Fans Want to Know if John Pringle Is Still on the Show
There always seem to be interesting things going on with the cast members from Southern Charm. Unfortunately, not every single person who was with the show from the beginning is still part of the cast lineup.
One person in particular that Southern Charm fans have questions about happens to be John Pringle. What happened to him after Season 7 came to an end? Here’s an update about what he’s up to.
Is John Pringle still on 'Southern Charm'?
The reason fans care about John's presence on Southern Charm is that he truly stood out on the show for having an infectious personality. Fans were charmed by the fact that he was a single father.
Along with focusing on his kids, John also had his business ventures. In terms of what he does for a living, it’s safe to say he set himself up for a comfortable life.
According to Slice, he currently has a net worth of $1.5 million. His work as an energy trader is what got him to that point. Since most cast members from Southern Charm are generally quite wealthy, he fit right in while he was part of the show.
As of now though, he’s no longer part of Southern Charm. When the seventh season concluded, he started focusing on his music career. Three of the albums John has released are titled "Simple Act," "Williamsburg Bridge," and "Midnight Mass."
He hasn’t dropped any new music recently, but he’s still invested in pursuing a long-term career in music. A few scrolls through John‘s Instagram page will reveal just how much time he spends practicing his instruments in preparation for various shows and gigs. In one picture posted on his feed in 2021, he’s got a guitar on his lap with headphones over his ears, and he's seated near a keyboard-style piano.
The caption he added says, “Zoom gigs are definitely different but I enjoyed today’s show very much. We will all be out a live show soon! And that makes me happy and hopeful."
It's unclear if John has plans to return to Southern Charm at any point in the future. It seems that for right now, he's living his best life.
What else is John Pringle up to after leaving 'Southern Charm'?
Music isn’t the only focus of John's lately. He’s also wrapped up in the retail game. He collaborated with a brand called Haver Supply to make his retail dreams come true.
The brand releases hats and shirts with designs John created from his own artistic vision.
Like many other reality TV stars with dedicated fans, John has also hopped onto the Cameo train, recording personalized video clips for anyone who’s willing to send some money his way.
Booking a business cameo video from John will set you back $200. It costs $4 to send him a message and strike up a conversation with him, and it costs $135 to book a personal live video call with him for yourself or a group of people.