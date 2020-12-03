What Does John Pringle Actually Do For a Living?

Despite a very brief marriage to ex-wife Heidi, John is clearly head over heels for his two sons, Quinn and Asher. His Instagram is filled with pages and pages of their outings together as a family, and it's clear that they are the most important parts of his life. Since the pandemic began, it looks like he's quarantining with his sons, going to the beach, and taking other trips as well.

While both Quinn and Asher are very young, perhaps they will eventually follow in John's footsteps. While it is unclear if the pair are interested in music like their dad, hopefully, they will take the chance to explore that opportunity as time goes on. John's passion and dedication to music as more than just a hobby gives us hope!

Ultimately, actions do speak louder than words, and we're eager to see what this season of Southern Charm has in store for John. Who knows? The family business could grow by one as he cozies up to costar Madison LeCroy... We'll just have to tune in and find out!

Catch new episodes of Southern Charm on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and catch up on episodes on Peacock or Amazon Prime.