Is Ciara Miller Dating Anyone After Her 'Summer House' Season 6 Love Triangle?

The sixth season of Bravo's Summer House should be dubbed "Love Triangle House," since many of the stars are getting involved in complicated romantic situations.

From Paige DeSorbo's early-season flirtations with her Winter House co-stars Andrea Denver and Craig Conover (who is now her boyfriend) to Austen Kroll's messy entanglement with Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard, the cast members are putting a new spin on the idea of summer love.