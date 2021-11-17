Austen Kroll Has Translated His Reality-TV Success into Financial Success as Well

Austen Kroll Has Translated His Reality-TV Success into Financial Success as WellBy Chris Barilla
If you're a Bravo television viewer, odds are that you're familiar with Austen Kroll and his work on the network. The star has appeared in both Southern Charm and more recently Winter House, effectively expanding his position in the Bravo-verse. In the time since he first appeared on Southern Charm (in the show's fourth season, to be exact), he has become a bona fide star all while continuing to work in the field that he loves most.
With that being said, what exactly is Austen's net worth? Keep reading for a breakdown of his finances as well as other miscellaneous facts about his life.
What is Austen Kroll's net worth?
Although fans may know him for his work in reality television, there's a bit more to Austen than meets the eye. When he isn't on Southern Charm or Winter House, Austen is a craft beer expert. He has worked pretty extensively in the field and it is his biggest passion, something that has been mentioned in passing on Southern Charm.
His reported net worth is $1 million.
Who exactly is Austen Kroll? Looking beyond his work on Bravo.
Austen was born in Washington, D.C., on June 16, 1987, to Tom and Wendy Kroll. He had two siblings, Kyle and Katie Kroll, but Kyle tragically passed away when she fell from a roughly 650-foot cliff while on vacation with her parents, brother, and sister.
The Southern Charm mainstay has also noted in the past that hiking and golf have been some of his biggest hobbies throughout most of his life.
While attending the University of Alabama, Austen decided to spend a semester abroad at the Anglo-American University in Prague. He was also a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at the school. Upon graduating, Austen took a position as a banquet server for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company in Bachelor Gulch, Colo.
He didn't stick with that position for long, however, as in 2012, he managed to secure his first job working with craft beer. The budding businessman was given the title of bar manager at Roast Public House in Madison, Wis. After a stint in that position, Austen decided to move back to the east coast, landing in Charleston, S.C. There, he took a job as a cellar man at the Palmetto Brewing Company, also based out of the Charleston area.
By 2016, work opportunities took Austen a bit more south to Marietta, Ga. There, he took on the title of territory sales manager at a highly regarded local independent microbrewery called Red Hare Brewing Company.
Austen went on to found Kings Calling Brewing Co. and release an IPA called Trop Hop.
