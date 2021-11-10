Andrea Denver Opened Up About His "Tough" Split from His Ex-Girlfriend on 'Winter House'By Shannon Raphael
Nov. 10 2021, Published 10:59 a.m. ET
Bravo fans are thoroughly enjoying the debut season of Winter House — from the getting to see the Southern Charm stars mix with the Summer House cast, to all of the sexy new additions, to the various steamy romances that are heating up Stowe, Vermont.
Since Andrea Denver arrived to the cabin rental and made his official Bravo debut, he's charmed many viewers and his co-star, Paige DeSorbo. The fashionista embarked on a flirtationship with Andrea in the series premiere, and their blooming romance has been a major storyline on the show.
While the suave Italian model aims to impress with his morning coffee deliveries and his accent, he has admitted to some of his other co-stars that he's enjoying being single, and that he's still talking to other women.
On the Nov. 3 episode, Andrea shared more about his dating history, as he discussed his difficult break-up with his ex-girlfriend.
Who is Andrea Denver's ex-girlfriend?
The 30-year-old Verona native has only briefly opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend on Winter House. During the Nov. 3 episode, Andrea shared that he ended his last significant romance in mid-2020.
"I broke up with my ex-girlfriend nine months ago," he said during a confessional. "Because of COVID, I got stuck in Italy, and she was in the U.S. It was tough, because I envisioned myself spending the rest of my life with her."
The model has yet to share more his ex, but it appears as if infidelity played a part in their split. According to his Bravo bio, Andrea went on the show as he was "dealing with deep regret after unfaithful actions against his serious girlfriend."
While Andrea himself has not yet shared his ex's name, the Winter House star may have been discussing his prior relationship with model Anna Wolf.
The 24-year-old North Carolina native models for Wilhelmina (NY), Next (Miami), Directions (N.C.), and MGM (Germany) and she has nearly 42,000 followers on Instagram.
Andrea does not have any photos with Anna on his Instagram feed, but the American model does still have pictures her reality star ex on her grid. She first shared a post with Andrea in April 2018, and she last added an image with him in January 2020.
Anna further featured Andrea in the highlights section of her Instagram feed, as she chronicled her travels to Verona and to New York City (where her ex resides) in the past.
The brunette beauty has yet to publicly comment on what her ex had to say about the demise of his last relationship on Winter House. Based on her social media activity, Anna is currently in a relationship with someone else anyway.
Who is Andrea Denver dating now?
Though the "Blank Space" music video star is laying it on thick with Paige on the Bravo series, he opened up about his true desire to stay single and to focus on himself.
"I don't want a rebound relationship," he admitted in a confessional on the Nov. 3 episode. "I just want something casual for now, and I'm glad that Paige and I are just taking it easy."
He later told Luke Gulbranson that he was actively texting two other women. His other co-star and his pre-Winter House friend, Gabrielle Kniery, admitted to Paige that Andrea tends to be "sleeping around with girls" when they are at home.
Viewers will have to tune in to find out whether Paige and Andrea's romance will progress any further, but we do already know that the two are not currently together.
Paige is dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover, but she shared that she is on good terms with Andrea.
"Actually, we are still really good friends and everything really played out the way it was supposed to," Paige shared with Us Weekly about Andrea in October 2021. "And we're still very close."
Paige has certainly moved on from their Vermont fling, but it appears as if Andrea is still single. The model has not indicated that he is in a relationship on his Instagram feed.
Winter House airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.