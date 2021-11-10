Andrea Denver Opened Up About His "Tough" Split from His Ex-Girlfriend on 'Winter House'

Since Andrea Denver arrived to the cabin rental and made his official Bravo debut, he's charmed many viewers and his co-star, Paige DeSorbo. The fashionista embarked on a flirtationship with Andrea in the series premiere, and their blooming romance has been a major storyline on the show.

Bravo fans are thoroughly enjoying the debut season of Winter House — from the getting to see the Southern Charm stars mix with the Summer House cast, to all of the sexy new additions, to the various steamy romances that are heating up Stowe, Vermont.

On the Nov. 3 episode, Andrea shared more about his dating history, as he discussed his difficult break-up with his ex-girlfriend.

While the suave Italian model aims to impress with his morning coffee deliveries and his accent, he has admitted to some of his other co-stars that he's enjoying being single, and that he's still talking to other women.

Who is Andrea Denver's ex-girlfriend?

The 30-year-old Verona native has only briefly opened up about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend on Winter House. During the Nov. 3 episode, Andrea shared that he ended his last significant romance in mid-2020. "I broke up with my ex-girlfriend nine months ago," he said during a confessional. "Because of COVID, I got stuck in Italy, and she was in the U.S. It was tough, because I envisioned myself spending the rest of my life with her."

The model has yet to share more his ex, but it appears as if infidelity played a part in their split. According to his Bravo bio, Andrea went on the show as he was "dealing with deep regret after unfaithful actions against his serious girlfriend." While Andrea himself has not yet shared his ex's name, the Winter House star may have been discussing his prior relationship with model Anna Wolf.

The 24-year-old North Carolina native models for Wilhelmina (NY), Next (Miami), Directions (N.C.), and MGM (Germany) and she has nearly 42,000 followers on Instagram. Andrea does not have any photos with Anna on his Instagram feed, but the American model does still have pictures her reality star ex on her grid. She first shared a post with Andrea in April 2018, and she last added an image with him in January 2020.

