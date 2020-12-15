Ciara Miller Might Come Between Luke and Hannah on 'Summer House' Season 5

The hit Bravo show is set to return in February of 2020, and it'll be a season unlike any other. Past seasons of Summer House showcased the various cast members partying at bars and at houses dotted along the coastline. For Season 5, which was filmed in July of 2020, the reality stars all stayed at their digs.

While the coronavirus pandemic put all of our travel and summer plans on hold, it didn't stop the cast of Summer House from quarantining together at a luxury Hamptons home for Season 5.

Ciara Miller is the only cast addition for Season 5, and she's set to ruin the friendly relationship shared between exes Hannah and Luke.

But just because the cast is isolating together at their rental doesn't mean the drama will end. Past Summer House roommates Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard , Luke Gulbranson, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Danielle Olivera are back for the new season.

Who is Ciara Miller from 'Summer House'?

The newest Bravolebrity is connected to the group through Season 4 addition Luke Gulbranson. She's originally from Atlanta, but she moved to Houston back in March of 2020. When she's not sipping cocktails while poolside in the Hamptons, she's a nurse in the ICU. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at Chamberlain University.

Ciara finished school in May of 2018, and she referred to her graduation day as "the greatest day EVERRR." She wrote about how hard she worked in nursing school on Instagram.

"Let me just say that I am so glad that nursing school is over and I am forever thankful for all the experiences... Let me just say that I didn't even fill out my nursing school application. My mom did," she wrote. "I knew I wanted to be in the medical field and I knew nursing would be a good fit for me, but I wasn't sure that I was cut out for it."

"Even when I got accepted and throughout the entire program I still didn't think I had what it took to be a nurse, and I was literally waiting to fail at some point in time. With a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, I didn't," Ciara continued. "I could finally exhale and tell myself that I was good enough, only when I passed the NCLEX [National Council Licensure Examination]."

"I love fighting to prove myself wrong but I also I love proving all the other people over the years wrong when they told me I would never be a nurse, or when people questioned my intelligence because of looks..." she concluded, before referring to herself as a "model & nurse." Before her time on the show, Ciara was a frontline worker for COVID-19 efforts. It's unclear if she returned to her post after filming Summer House.

She's also been modeling, and she's represented by both Salt and Link Models. It appears as if Ciara is single, and she will be causing a stir among some of the other single Summer House cast members.

