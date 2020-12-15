Does Lindsay and Stephen's Relationship Survive Season 5 of 'Summer House'?

Season 4 of Bravo's Summer House feels like it was a lifetime ago, but with the trailer for Season 5 of the hit reality show dropping, viewers are ready to see what drama will play out among the cast this summer.

Fans of the show will remember Lindsay Hubbard's failed relationship with Carl Radke from last season, but many believed she had found love with her new boyfriend Stephen Traversie.

But the trailer hints things may not be well for them. Are Lindsay and Stephen still together?