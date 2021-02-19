Stephen Traversie Made an Estimated $300,000 From His Career in Marketing

If you refer to Summer House star Stephen Traversie’s Instagram, your life will instantly feel boring. From scaling the side of Red Rock Canyon to extravagant dinner parties with friends, it seems that Stephen is living his life to the fullest — but how exactly is he affording it? So, what is Stephen Traversie’s job?

Although Stephen seems to be healthier than ever and living his best life with his Summer House co-stars, there seems to be trouble in paradise when it comes to his relationship with ex-girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard.

Stephen, who is still in remission, encouraged other cancer survivors to reach out if they need support. He continued, “I’m donating to [The V Foundation for Cancer Research] today to continue the search for a cure. Thankfully, I’m on year 6 of remission. If anyone you know needs help getting through chemo or someone to talk to, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.”

In a caption, the reality star wrote, “February 4th is #worldcancerday, it’s a day of bringing even more awareness to the struggle countless people have to endure from this disease. Almost 17 people die every minute around the world from cancer.”

Before signing on at Tao in 2016, the Summer House star had a successful career as a marketing professional, holding gigs with a number of other companies, but in 2013 he faced a devastating testicular cancer diagnosis that he opened up about in a recent Instagram post.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Stephen Traversie is the Senior Director of Marketing at Tao Group Hospitality, a restaurant and nightlife company that “develops, owns and operates many of the world’s most recognized restaurant and entertainment venues.” While unconfirmed, some reports state that the marketing industry was very lucrative for Stephen, whose estimated net worth is about $300,000.

Stephen Traversie and former girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard seem to have split for good.

Although Stephen and his Summer House ex-girlfriend haven’t seen eye to eye in the past, Lindsay has made it clear that she and Stephen are done and there is no chance of reconciliation. In an interview, she explained, "When you think that you're going to spend forever with someone — and I literally thought that Stephen was my forever person.”

“I was like, oh my god, I found my guy, and that's an exciting moment — and then you realize, you're like, oh s**t, I didn't find my guy," Lindsay continued. Lindsay, who had previously mentioned that she was ready to be married and have children, said that although she wishes her ex the best, they do not have the same vision for the future.

Despite the fact the she says she had Stephen's approval over her "Timeline 4 Life," a handwritten list of month by month milestones she hoped to hit with her former partner, it looks like the couple ultimately couldn't hit her goals.