Source: Getty Images

'Summer House' Co-Stars Carl and Lindsay Finally Hooked up — but Are They Actually Dating?

By

When Bravo released a trailer for Season 4 of Summer House in November, viewers were stunned to learn that co-stars and longtime friends Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard hooked up multiple times in the Hamptons. 

The promo shows the duo making out in a hot tub before switching to a shot of Lindsay straddling Carl in bed — but are the reality stars actually interested in pursuing a romantic relationship? Here’s what we know about their current status. 

Are 'Summer House' castmates Carl and Lindsay still together?

The pair seemed hell-bent on convincing fans that they are an item in interviews leading up to the Feb. 5 premiere, but it looks like they were nothing more than friends with benefits this past year. Recently, Lindsay has been spending a lot of time with Stephen Traversie, who works as the Sr. Director of Marketing for Tao Group.