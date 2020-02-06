'Summer House' Co-Stars Carl and Lindsay Finally Hooked up — but Are They Actually Dating?

When Bravo released a trailer for Season 4 of Summer House in November, viewers were stunned to learn that co-stars and longtime friends Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard hooked up multiple times in the Hamptons.

The promo shows the duo making out in a hot tub before switching to a shot of Lindsay straddling Carl in bed — but are the reality stars actually interested in pursuing a romantic relationship? Here’s what we know about their current status.