'Summer House' Co-Stars Carl and Lindsay Finally Hooked up — but Are They Actually Dating?By Allison Cacich
When Bravo released a trailer for Season 4 of Summer House in November, viewers were stunned to learn that co-stars and longtime friends Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard hooked up multiple times in the Hamptons.
The promo shows the duo making out in a hot tub before switching to a shot of Lindsay straddling Carl in bed — but are the reality stars actually interested in pursuing a romantic relationship? Here’s what we know about their current status.
Are 'Summer House' castmates Carl and Lindsay still together?
The pair seemed hell-bent on convincing fans that they are an item in interviews leading up to the Feb. 5 premiere, but it looks like they were nothing more than friends with benefits this past year. Recently, Lindsay has been spending a lot of time with Stephen Traversie, who works as the Sr. Director of Marketing for Tao Group.
Though the blonde beauty has been careful not to post many pictures of the hospitality professional on her social media accounts, Stephen frequently documents his adventures with the 31-year-old.
He celebrated the eight-month anniversary of his move to New York with a series of snapshots featuring the duo’s feet dangling out of a helicopter. "Birds eye view of some of the top tourist spots with [Lindsay Hubbard]," he captioned the image carousel.
In another photo, Stephen celebrated the opening of new East Village restaurant Cathédrale alongside the Bravo star — and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron! "Life is full of crazy ups and downs," he wrote on Jan. 1 after spending New Year’s with Lindsay, "but last night was one of those moments where you stop and take in how grateful and fortunate we truly are."
Carl and Lindsay reveal how they ended up in bed together.
In a recent chat with People TV, Lindsay admitted that she and Carl were bound to cross the line eventually. "We just kept getting closer and closer and then we both wound up single at the same time, which I don’t think has ever really happened," she noted.
"But our friendship chemistry is just like so apparent that I think a lot of people were sort of waiting for something to happen," the PR guru added. Carl confirmed that the pair bonded over their respective breakups.
"I will say, Lindsay’s a beautiful girl. Like, you’re drinking, having fun, I’m single…" he reasoned. "And they say date your best friend. Usually, that goes well."
At BravoCon a few months ago, the twosome also hinted that they weren’t necessarily sober during those sexual encounters. "There were a few mornings when I woke up and didn’t even know what happened the night before," Carl confessed to ET.
Meanwhile, co-star Kyle Cooke claimed he knew it was only a matter of time before Carl and Lindsay hooked up, but was still shocked when it actually happened.
"When I found out… it was the night before we were headed out to the house," he explained to People. "I almost got hit by a car because I think I stopped in the middle of the street like, 'What?!'"
New episodes of Summer House air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.
