Some 'Summer House' Fans Believe That Lindsay Hubbard Might Have Found a New Beau

Some 'Summer House' Fans Believe That Lindsay Hubbard Might Have Found a New BeauBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 11 2021, Published 3:04 p.m. ET
Season 5 of Summer House exposed the cracks in Lindsay Hubbard's relationship with her boyfriend, Stephen Traversie. They reportedly broke up in October 2020, shortly after shooting wrapped.
The stars clashed on several occasions during their time in the house, and at one point, Stephen even threatened to leave. Things got even more hectic once rumors about Lindsay's hookup with one of her co-stars started to emerge.
Lindsay broke up with Stephen, her boyfriend and co-star on 'Summer House,' a while ago.
Lindsay and Stephen entered the Summer House villa located in the Hamptons, New York, as boyfriend and girlfriend — but things got more complicated shortly after their arrival.
Lindsay even made a "Timeline 4 Life," a game plan outlining the landmarks she hoped her relationship with Stephen would reach by August 2022 — which received mixed responses from viewers. Meanwhile, Stephen triggered some mild outrage by sending Lindsay a PowerPoint detailing the benchmarks of a healthy relationship.
Although the stars parted ways after the shooting of Summer House finished, some fans believe that Lindsay might have met her new beau during her time in the Hamptons. As an explosive teaser Us Weekly published on March 10, 2021, reveals, Lindsay may have gotten involved with one of her co-stars.
In the clip, Hannah Berner tells her bestie, Paige DeSorbo, that Lindsay had a one-night stand with Luke Gulbranson. In the next scene, Lindsay is shouting at the girls. The rumors about the hookup are yet to be confirmed. Likewise, it's unknown when it would have taken place.
Lindsay spoke highly of Luke, one of her co-stars in 'Summer House,' in a recent interview.
"I love Luke, he is a very kind, genuine human," Lindsay told Entertainment Tonight. "You're going to have to wait and see what happens between me and Lucas, but I don't know, I love Luke. I think he's a great guy and people don't give him enough credit. He's just a dumb boy sometimes."
Lindsay shared a photo in which she is about to impart a kiss on Luke's cheek on Dec. 26, 2020 — which gave fuel to the rumors about their potential relationship.
Aside from the photograph, Lindsay hasn't posted much content that would indicate that they are dating. It's uncertain where things stand between her and Luke at present.
Lindsay says she did receive a flower bouquet on Valentine's Day.
As Lindsay revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, a mystery man did surprise her with a flower bouquet on Valentine's Day 2021.
As she also explained, she identified a few traits she is currently looking for in a romantic partner — though she refused to share these with Entertainment Tonight.
"It has nothing to do with looks or physical attributes, it has to do with the inner, emotional core," she said.
Let's hope that Lindsay's valentine — Luke, perhaps? — ticks all the boxes.
Catch new episodes of Summer House every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.