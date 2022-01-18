Lindsay Hubbard on Her Miscarriage: "By Wednesday, I Was in the Emergency Room"

Content warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.

Bravo's reality TV hit Summer House is back. Season 6 of Summer House premiered on Jan. 17, 2022, with an episode offering a much-needed update on what stars like Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Lindsay Hubbard have been up to.

In the episode, Lindsay opened up about the horrible experience of having a miscarriage soon after learning she was pregnant.