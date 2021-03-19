Is Lindsay Hubbard Actually Pregnant on 'Summer House'?

We're in for an intense episode of Summer House . The midseason trailer promises fights and baseline drama, and we cannot wait. Oh, and Lindsay Hubbard might be pregnant.

Is Lindsay Hubbard pregnant?

We know that Lindsay Hubbard missed her period, but this doesn't necessarily mean she's pregnant, and we could just be falling victim to some clever (and dramatic editing). Lindsay had broken up with Stephen Traversie in the March 4 episode, but it sounds like she possibly had sex with Luke (Hannah Berner tells this bit of news to Paige DeSorbo). Lindsay takes a pregnancy test, but of course nothing is confirmed yet.

Source: Instagram

After Lindsay broke up with Steven, he tried to win her back with flowers, but Lindsay is convinced that she needs to move on from that relationship. Shortly after she breaks up with Steven, she starts flirting with Luke, which Hannah notices. Luke starts singing to Lindsay, and it's extremely cringe-y, but we love it. An Instagram psychic texts Hannah “Luke slept with Lindsay” and maybe they have? (Or maybe they haven't.)

The only real intel we have is Lindsay telling Style Caster on February 25, "I absolutely adore Luke. He's a genuinely good guy. I think he tends to get himself into some messy situations with girls and I'm no exception to that. You're going to have to wait and see how that unfold for yourself. Listen, we all do crazy things. We're all human. I don't regret anything, let's just say that."

And if Lindsay is pregnant, is it Luke's or Stephen's? As for a timeline, we know that Lindsay broke up with him in October 2020, so it's likely not Stephen's.

“I broke with him in October, which was about a month after filming wrapped. I think it’s best not to talk. When you go through a break up, you need to unravel and digest and reflect in your own way and your own time. It’s better to do that by yourself and with your therapist. I don’t really need him persuading my opinions of what’s going on in my head. When I broke up with him, it was very decisive. It was very much the last swing at bat," Lindsay shared.

Source: Bravo/Instagram

When asked if she was dating anyone now, she responded by saying, "I’m doing my own thing. I’m in the zone right now. I’ve gone on a few dates in the last four months since we’ve broken up. I’m not in a position where I necessarily care. I’ve made the mistake in the past where I’ve got myself in a relationship a little too soon without fully understanding who that person is. I’m not willing to make that mistake again. I’m hanging out and keeping myself occupied. Sure, you can take me on a date. No problem. But don’t expect anything from me. I’m busy. Carl lives in my building, so if I need male energy and attention, I’ll just go downstairs to his apartment.”

If Lindsay is pregnant, she isn't showing yet, or sharing photos on Instagram of her bump. Five days ago, Lindsay shared a photo of herself in the grass — she's wearing a bikini top and seems...not pregnant. But the photo could also be old. This basically proves nothing, sorry everyone.

