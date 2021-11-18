Lindsay Hubbard and Jason Cameron Are Heating Up on 'Winter House' — Are They Still Together?

Though romance is in the air on the debut season of Winter House, things between a few of the pairings have already gotten quite messy — and the 17-day trip is far from over.

During the Nov. 17 episode, Andrea Denver and Paige DeSorbo didn't see eye to eye about where things were going after the show. The other Day 1 pairing, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller, had a bit of a disagreement once the Southern Charm star had a strong reaction to Julia McGuire's relationship inquiries.