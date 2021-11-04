'Winter House' Star Julia McGuire's Boyfriend Is a Bit of a Mystery

The debut season of the Bravo spin-off series, Winter House , is in full swing, and the cast features a mix of singletons, and those who are in committed relationships. While engaged duo Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are the only official couple in the house, new addition Julia McGuire is in a serious relationship with someone who does not appear on the show.

Who is Julia McGuire's boyfriend, and are they still together? Keep reading to find out what we know about the reality star's personal life.

Since the model arrived (late) to the Stowe cabin, she's discussed her boyfriend and the on-and-off nature of their relationship — but his face is blurred in photos shown on the series.

Who is Julia McGuire's boyfriend? The 'Winter House' star reconnected with him before going on the show.

Unlike most of her co-stars, who were single and ready to mingle at the start of Winter House, Julia had actually reconciled with her boyfriend before she went up to Vermont. "When Paige invited me on this trip, my boyfriend and I were in a very rocky place. We got back together, but girls in relationships can still have fun," Julia said during the second episode ("Cold Weather Hot Secrets"). "I'm here to get f----d up, hold your hair back, and be your hype girl."

In the following episode, Julia's co-star and longtime off-screen pal, Andrea Denver, shared that Julia and her boyfriend had been "on-and-off" in the past. Though Julia has been open about discussing her relationship on Winter House, she hasn't shared many details about who her boyfriend is. On the show, viewers have seen a photo of the two from their trip to Greece, but her beau's face is blurred out.

Article continues below advertisement

While users can see her partner's face by scrolling through her public Instagram feed, Julia has not tagged him. She also has not publicly shared what his name is, nor has she detailed how they met. The model is fairly active on social media, but she has only posted two pictures with her boyfriend. In the caption of one photo, Julia indicated that her significant other is Greek.

Article continues below advertisement