Who Is Jason Cameron from 'Winter House'? He Dated Lindsay Hubbard After the Show

Who Is Jason Cameron from 'Winter House'? He Dated Lindsay Hubbard After the ShowBy Shannon Raphael
Nov. 3 2021, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
Though the temperatures are low in Stowe, Vermont, the Winter House stars are turning up the heat when it comes to their steamy romances with their fellow cast members.
Since the spin-off series — which includes a few newbies and personalities from Summer House, Southern Charm — debuted in October 2021, viewers have seen connections blossom between Paige DeSorbo and Andrea Denver, and Ciara Miller and Austen Kroll.
Though Austen friendzoned his one-time fling, Lindsay Hubbard, in the Oct. 27 episode, it looks like the PR machine will be moving on with her other co-star, Jason Cameron.
Jason's role on Winter House marks his first time appearing on a Bravo reality series, and fans are becoming quite smitten with the model.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new Bravolebrity, and to learn about his relationship with Lindsay.
Who is Jason Cameron from 'Winter House'? The model hails from Rochester, NY.
Though Jason is new to reality TV, he was acquainted with a few of his fellow castmates before he went to Stowe for Winter House.
The Rochester native is connected to the group through his friendship with Julia McGuire. As Winter House viewers will remember, Julia and Summer House star Paige modeled together when they were children, and the blonde beauty brought a few of her friends to the rental property.
In addition to his role as a reality TV star, Jason is a model. He is signed to One Management, and he's done campaigns for Johnston & Murphy, Perry Ellis, Mack Weldon, and Foot Locker.
Jason also does work with the New York City non-profit, Glam 4 Good. The organization offers beauty treatments, clothing, home items, and other goods to people in need.
The Winter House star was raised in upstate New York. After his mom passed away during his teen years, Jason spent a lot of his time with his grandmother.
Unfortunately, his grandma passed away recently at the age of 99.
Is Jason Cameron dating Lindsay Hubbard?
While the model is currently exploring his crush on Gabrielle Kniery on Winter House, the teaser trailer for the Bravo series suggested that Jason and Lindsay would become an item.
"I'm trying to kidnap you, to bring home with me," Lindsay said to Jason in the teaser clip. Later on in the video, Jason shared that he "made out" with Lindsay in his room.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Lindsay confirmed that her romance with Jason continued after filming.
"I did not ever expect to go into that situation ever," Lindsay told the outlet about meeting Jason. "I just thought I was going to go, like, hang out in the snow with my friends, and I did not expect to meet somebody in the process whatsoever. So I think that was probably the most shocking for me, is actually finding a guy and it being this beautiful, amazing, nice guy at that."
Though she did share that they dated after the show, she did not state whether they were still together.
"All I'm going to say to you is that I am happy right now," she added.
Fans initially took Lindsay's coy response to be potential confirmation that she was still with Jason. However, the Hubb House PR founder is currently sparking relationship rumors with her best friend and Summer House co-star, Carl Radke (whom she once had a brief romance with on the show).
The reality stars have been spotted out in public together several times in New York City, and they dressed as Johnny and Baby from Dirty Dancing for Halloween 2021.
Lindsay's relationship status remains unclear for now, but viewers can catch the beginning of her romance with Jason on Winter House.
The reality show airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.