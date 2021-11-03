Who Is Jason Cameron from 'Winter House'? He Dated Lindsay Hubbard After the Show

Since the spin-off series — which includes a few newbies and personalities from Summer House , Southern Charm — debuted in October 2021, viewers have seen connections blossom between Paige DeSorbo and Andrea Denver, and Ciara Miller and Austen Kroll.

Though the temperatures are low in Stowe, Vermont, the Winter House stars are turning up the heat when it comes to their steamy romances with their fellow cast members.

Though Austen friendzoned his one-time fling, Lindsay Hubbard, in the Oct. 27 episode, it looks like the PR machine will be moving on with her other co-star, Jason Cameron.

Jason's role on Winter House marks his first time appearing on a Bravo reality series, and fans are becoming quite smitten with the model.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new Bravolebrity, and to learn about his relationship with Lindsay.