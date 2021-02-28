'Cosmo' Article Recommends Women Cheat on Their Boyfriends, Infuriates Everyone

Some internet scandals are too good to let die, even if it is a little old. As the saying goes, "no publicity is bad publicity." There are exceptions to that rule, however. Like remember all of the tech writers who honestly thought that the iPhone was going to fail when it first was released? Sure, there were plenty of better offerings at the time capable of way more than the iPhone could do, but they didn't have huge capacitive glass-coated touch screens on them.

There are some publications, however, that don't mind re-living the controversy that was stirred up when they first published some articles. I published a pretty scathing list of lame boyfriend hobbies a few years ago when I first started at Distractify, and the amount of ire I received on Facebook for the comments were definitely worth the amount of people who were talking about the article.

I've Cheated on Every Boyfriend I've Ever Had, and I Don't Regret It https://t.co/OOy3bKIuXs pic.twitter.com/s25dlA2upq — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 26, 2019 Source: Twitter

So I guess I get where Cosmopolitan is coming from when they publish an article with the following title: "I've Cheated on Every Boyfriend I've Ever Had, and I Don't Regret it." The tag line? "And if you're in your early 20s, this writer recommends you do the same." Cosmopolitan first shared this story on social media back in 2019. You know, the same year the Notre Dame Cathedral went up in flames and Hong Kong protesters were dying for their right to exist.

While there were other notable news stories that occurred on that specific day — ike photos of a migrant father and his child dying as they tried to cross the Rio Grande, Illinois legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, or Twitter user @saulmalone asking "what the f*** is up Delilah? What the F*** is it like in New York City?" — Twitter was very concerned with Cosmo's post.

There was an outpour of negative responses to the publication's decision to disseminate a story many criticized as being "trashy."

why would you publish something this psychotic — cool alien guy (@rogowhiskey) June 28, 2019 Source: Twitter

Not nice! Don’t gloat about it either, as cheating isn’t good for either party in the relationship 😮 — Cres (@Cres37967777) June 27, 2019 Source: Twitter

Many people stated that the article displayed a clear double standard when it came to infidelity and different sexes.

Another trashy article by Cosmo?? pic.twitter.com/h1l9xNpHI9 — Casey (@kcdickinsonkc) June 27, 2019 Source: Twitter

I decided to read the article instead of pulling on based on the click-baity headline. I'm sorry I did.



What a sad way to go through life. — Tom Rodgers 🦥🦒 (@TomRod48) June 27, 2019 Source: Twitter