Amy Poehler Has Found “Really Emulsified, Juicy Relationships” in Her 40s

Her onscreen love interests have included Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell, and Ike Barinholtz over the years, but who is Amy Poehler dating in real life?

Seems like the Parks and Recreation alum — who’s back in the spotlight as the director of the Netflix film Moxie and the co-host of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards — is single after high-profile romances with two other comedic actors.