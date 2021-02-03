Tina Fey and Her Husband Both Worked at 'SNL,' But They Met Way Beforehand

It's no surprise that Jeff also contributed to the creation of the musical adaptation of Tina's movie, Mean Girls. He actually wrote the music, per Broadway.com.

But he has said that Tina played a big part in it too. "She was very involved in writing the songs,” he told the NY Post. He also added: “Sometimes she’d suggest a number should be a little sweeter, or a little gentler." He has also composed music for 30 Rock and Baby Mama. They are one powerhouse team.