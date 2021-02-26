The 2021 Golden Globes Will Be a Hybrid Viewing Experience

First and foremost, the show will have a hybrid format, meaning that although Tina and Amy are hosting the show, Tina will be doing so from New York at NBC studios, while Amy will be at the show's usual home of the Beverly Hilton.

The program, which is set to air on NBC at 8 p.m. EST, will see both hosts bouncing back and forth virtually, presenting awards to nominees who will also appear virtually on the program. Basically, the only people who will be physically present at the filming locations are the respective hosts, their crews, and a few select first responders chosen and health-screened prior to attending.