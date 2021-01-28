Season 5 of 'Summer House' Was Filmed at a Brand New Location in the Hamptons

A reality TV show about a group of hard-working millennials who like to let loose on the weekend? That's Bravo's Summer House in a nutshell. Starring some old faces like Loverboy founder duo and all-round power couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula and newcomers like Ciara Miller, Season 5 of Summer House is bound to be a real hit. Filmed at a brand new house , the show promises hours' worth of pure entertainment.

Much like the previous seasons, the new episodes were filmed in the Hamptons, N.Y. But instead of the old location, the cast members will get to spend some quality time at a brand new luxury home. As to the most significant change? Kyle, Amanda, and the others didn't get to travel back and forth between their homes and the Summer House villa. Instead, they all agreed to spend a few weeks in the Hamptons.

Not only was the decision in alignment with the guidelines put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it also helped to amp up the "quarandrama." With separate rooms allocated for Lindsay Hubbard and Stephen McGee, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, and the rest of the cast, the mansion provides an exceptional space for WFH and far beyond.

Furnished with the latest gadgets, the house caters to just about every need the housemates might have. As to the best room in the house? According to Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, it has to be Kyle and Amanda's high-ceilinged, ultra-spacious bathroom. Equipped with a modern, freestanding bathtub, it boasts a three-panel window that looks out onto the beautifully-kept backyard.