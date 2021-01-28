Season 5 of 'Summer House' Was Filmed at a Brand New Location in the Hamptons

Season 5 of 'Summer House' Was Filmed at a Brand New Location in the HamptonsBy Leila Kozma
Jan. 28 2021, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
A reality TV show about a group of hard-working millennials who like to let loose on the weekend? That's Bravo's Summer House in a nutshell. Starring some old faces like Loverboy founder duo and all-round power couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula and newcomers like Ciara Miller, Season 5 of Summer House is bound to be a real hit. Filmed at a brand new house, the show promises hours' worth of pure entertainment.
Season 5 of 'Summer House' was filmed at a new house located in the Hamptons.
Much like the previous seasons, the new episodes were filmed in the Hamptons, N.Y. But instead of the old location, the cast members will get to spend some quality time at a brand new luxury home.
As to the most significant change? Kyle, Amanda, and the others didn't get to travel back and forth between their homes and the Summer House villa. Instead, they all agreed to spend a few weeks in the Hamptons.
Not only was the decision in alignment with the guidelines put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it also helped to amp up the "quarandrama."
With separate rooms allocated for Lindsay Hubbard and Stephen McGee, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, and the rest of the cast, the mansion provides an exceptional space for WFH and far beyond.
Furnished with the latest gadgets, the house caters to just about every need the housemates might have.
As to the best room in the house? According to Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, it has to be Kyle and Amanda's high-ceilinged, ultra-spacious bathroom. Equipped with a modern, freestanding bathtub, it boasts a three-panel window that looks out onto the beautifully-kept backyard.
Season 5 of 'Summer House' was filmed in the summer of 2020.
The filming began in the last week of July 2020, as per People. It likely went on for about six weeks.
"We will all be working from home, so I'm sure there will be some fights about that," Paige told Us Weekly, before adding that "living seven days a week with all of them … I'm sure will provide some extra drama."
The next episodes will be jam-packed with "quarandrama."
Restrictions were introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean that the Summer House cast members wasted time feeling bored inside the luxury property.
Season 5 sheds light on the heated conflict unfolding between Hannah, Luke Gulbranson, and his new love interest, Ciara. Although Hannah and Luke hooked up in Season 4, they both moved on — or so some thought.
"We dated for seven months and you f-----g rub her in my face to make me feel bad?" Hannah says in an explosive scene.
Season 5 of the show will also capture Paige's attempts to figure out whether Perry Rahbar is the one for her — or if she should perhaps get back together with her old flame, Carl.
As to Kyle and Amanda's much-awaited wedding? As the trailer suggests, Season 5 might capture an impromptu ceremony, with Carl stepping up his game to officiate the wedding.
Season 5 of Summer House premieres on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.