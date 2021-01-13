'Name That Tune' Is Filmed in Front of a Live, COVID-Safe Audience in Australia

Although Name That Tune may seem like a new concept for younger audiences, it's actually a revival of a game show that was popular decades ago. Now that Jane is hosting the new version of the show, she's also reliving fond memories of watching the original when she was a kid. "I loved Name That Tune growing up as a kid. I grew up in a pretty musical family," she told TV Insider.

"I have a musical background, and I just thought it would be a hoot to do, and here I am," Jane continued. "I just completed hosting season one, and it was so much fun that I really hope we get many more seasons to come."

Jane also spoke about working with Randy Jackson, who is also on the show. She said that, although the two of them didn't know one another beforehand, they had an almost instant connection.