Why Wasn't Sam Asked Back for 'Summer House' Season 8? Details

Our favorite Hampton hotties are back ... well, most of them, at least. During the Summer House Season 8 premiere on Feb. 22, audiences were introduced to newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson, but there were also some noticeable absences. Sam Feher, who joined the cast in Season 7 and appeared in Season 3 of the spinoff Winter House, was nowhere to be seen. So, why wasn't Sam on the show? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Why wasn't Sam asked back to 'Summer House' Season 8? It may have something to do with ex-boyfriend Kory Keefer.

It is unclear why Sam wasn't featured on the Summer House Season 8 premiere. The content creator joined the cast during Season 7 and also appeared in Season 3 of the spinoff Winter House, which featured her relationship with Kory Keefer. Sam and Kory first met in 2022, but they didn't put a label on their relationship until the following year. They broke up in January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

On Reddit, fans began speculating over why Sam wasn't asked back for Season 8. "Can someone actually please explain why Sam wasn’t asked back?" inquired one fan in the r/summerhousebravo subreddit.

"I kind of wonder if once her and Kory became a couple the network realized they couldn’t have yet another relationship in these houses, so they had to pick. And, due to constant lack of men, they went with Kory," responded one fan. At the time of filming Season 8, Sam and Kory were still dating, so that could be a possibility.

Article continues below advertisement

random but does anyone know why Sam wasn’t asked back to summer house? #SummerHouse — realitea queen (@realitea_queen) January 27, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Another user seconded that thought, writing: "I didn’t like her, but [I] think it’s the couple thing. They want more singles but getting rid of legacy coupled cast members like Amanda and Paige is probably harder than a one season person."

A third claimed: "I think this is the reason. Sam on her own was a great character. But once Kory was in the mix she was insufferable and clingy, all the things she as a so-called independent woman stood against." Others even brought up Kory's controversial political stance, as he was caught following and liking posts from right-wing and transphobic social media accounts. However, there's no evidence suggesting that had anything to do with Bravo's decision to exclude Sam from Season 8.

Article continues below advertisement

You have to hand it to him — he’s putting a little pep into the step of #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/z66DR9aPuJ — Daniel (@idkidk) April 25, 2023

There's a chance we may see Sam in future episodes of 'Summer House' Season 8.

Us Weekly reported back in August 2023 that Sam was returning to Summer House Season 8 for a part-time role. Sam also seemingly confirmed that claim on Instagram by captioning a July 2023 photo "Still giving main character energy." Filming for Season 8 began in June 2023, so these claims were being made during filming.

Article continues below advertisement