Preston and Bria’s Feud Set to Launch the ‘Summer House: MV’ Season 2 Drama!
BravoCon 2023 teased drama ahead for ‘Summer House: MV’ stars Preston Mitchum and Bria Fleming. Here’s what went down.
The Gist:
- Preston Mitchum and Bria Fleming are two of the stars of 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard'
- At BravoCon 2023, a teaser showed Bria and Preston arguing during the 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Season 2 premiere.
- Preston addressed the altercation with Bria on X, formerly Twitter.
In November 2023, Bravo held its third annual BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nev. And despite the much-anticipated fan and talent meetup being in Vegas this year instead of its previous location, New York City, there was plenty of drama to enjoy amid the glitz and glamour.
During the three-day event, those who attended (and the rest of us) watched many updates across the network’s reality shows, including sneak peeks of its show’s 2024 seasons.
One series that showed it’s more than ready for its sophomore season is Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.
After a stellar first season, which aired in May 2023, the franchise’s first all-Black cast doesn’t plan on holding back. At BravoCon, a clip from Season 2 suggested there will be drama ahead for two of its stars, Preston Mitchum and Bria Fleming.
Here’s the scoop on Preston and Bria’s feud!
‘Summer House: MV’ stars Preston Mitchum and Bria Fleming have a screaming match in a Season 2 premiere teaser.
Bravoholics first met Preston, an LGBTIA+ activist and attorney, and Bria, a model and business owner, in Season 1 of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. They joined the cast along with Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Amir Lancaster, Alex Tyree, Shaniece Henderson, Nick Arrington, Summer Marie Thomas, and Jason Lyke.
Although Preston and Bria had individual drama with some of their co-stars in their first season, they seemingly had a good relationship. But, according to a Season 2 teaser, the friendship hit a rough patch during their time together in Martha’s Vineyard.
In a clip shared by @carlosjharris on X, formerly Twitter, Preston, and Bria gathered with their castmates for a group dinner outside. As they’re eating, Bria is frustrated about something. Summer tries to console her by saying, “I know you. This is not you.”
While Bria screams at Summer, Preston, enjoying some delectable-looking crab legs, says, “My God.” The comment sets Bria off and prompts her to ask, “Do you want me to leave?”
Preston then replies to Bria, “That can’t be to me because you done lost your f---ing mind if it is.” Bria continues asking if Preston wants her to leave, and he has clearly had enough. As he keeps one hand on his crab leg, Preston yells at Bria, stating, “I am tired of everything being an argument!” Bria and Summer eventually exit the dinner, with Bria calling Preston “fake as f--k” after he mocked her for getting emotional.
Preston Mitchum shared that his “patience” was “thin” during his and Bria Fleming’s blowup.
Although the teaser only showed the blowup and not what led to the drama between Preston and Bria, fans must wait until the new season drops to know what happened. However, before the clip surfaced, Preston briefly addressed the screaming match and said he was fed up during the first episode of the season.
“I won't even hold y’all. At my #BravoCon panel on the live stage, they showed a SNEAK PEEK of Season 2, Episode 1 of #SummerHouseMV,” Preston warned. “Let’s just say: my patience is THIN.”
Bria, for her part, has yet to address the clip on her socials, though she also attended BravoCon 2023. It seems like she plans on waiting to share her side when Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard returns!