Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Source: NBC/Bravo The 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Cast is Worth a Pretty Penny The cast of 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' all boast an impressive net worth each on their own. Find out their net worths below. By Amber Belus May 21 2023, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

The cast of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is making waves with their debut season to the Bravo TV show Summer House series – and fans have been wondering about the cast members’ net worths. Find out how the new reality stars made their riches before joining the Bravoverse!

Article continues below advertisement

What is each ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ cast member's net worth?

Source: NBC/Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Ellis Cooper

According to Gossip Next Door, Jasmine’s net worth is estimated to be about $400,000. The 31-year-old, who is married to castmate Silas, works as a screenwriter and assistant director in addition to acting. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s leading lady also previously worked at NYC’s Playboy Club Bunnies.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Tyree

Gossip Next Door estimates Alex’s net worth to be about the same as Jasmine’s, as he founded Feel the SPACE – its website describes the platform as “an emerging music community and curation company centered in mystery and discovery through intentional experiences." The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity member also serves as creative strategy director for Brooklyn-based Spike DDB.

Article continues below advertisement

Amir Lancaster

Amir, 26, holds a net worth of under $250,000 according to Gossip Next Door. He works as a real estate agent for Spyglass Realty in Austin, Texas. He also previously served in the United States Air Force and worked as a Sales Engineer for Keynance Corporation, and for Regents Capital Corporation as an Account Executive. Lastly, the Arlington native worked as an Assistant Account Manager for Collabera Inc.

Article continues below advertisement

Bria Fleming

Bria, 27, who has founded Bria Beauty Cosmetics, Bria Beauty Skin, and House of Louisa Munich, boasts a net worth of just under $1 million, also per Gossip Next Door. She’s also appeared in 2012 TV Series Hidden Secrets, 2017 movie Heavens to Betsy, and Room 203 back in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicholas “Nick” Arrington

Nick boasts an impressive net worth of over $1 million thanks to his success as a marketing professional. The 37-year-old attended Tuskegee University and graduated in 2008 with a double Bachelor of Science degree in Sales and Marketing and Business Administration. Nick is a fellow fraternity brother of Kappa Alpha Psi and also served as the co-captain of the school’s baseball team, per Gossip Next Door.

Article continues below advertisement

Silas Cooper

The newlywed, 32, is estimated to be worth over $600,000, per Gossip Next Door. Silas works as a Finance professional and also serves as an officer in the United States Army Reserves. He first met Jasmine in March 2020 and they tied the knot in June 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Lyke

Gossip Next Door reports that Jason, 33, has an estimated net worth of $500,000. In addition to finding success by starring in movies and TV shows such as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, Quantico, and American Soul, the College of Southern Nevada alum works as a senior flight attendant.

Article continues below advertisement

Preston Mitchum

Preston, 37, is worth about $350,000 and recently founded PDM Consulting. He previously worked for Trevor Project and URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equality in addition to being an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center, Gossip Next Door reports.

Article continues below advertisement

Shanice Henderson

Thirty-one-year old Shanice is reportedly worth around $600,000 and has been working as a dental receptionist for nearly three years. She aspires to become a dental hygienist in addition to founding a fitness company and pursuing an additional career in real estate, according to Gossip Next Door.

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Marie Thomas

According to Fact Profiles, Summer’s net worth is in the millions, at least between $1 million and $5 million. The 27-year-old works as a production coordinator in L.A. and has also starred in The Breakdown and Now How It Goes and wishes to pursue a career in screenwriting. Summer takes an interest in modeling as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Emanuel

New York City transplant Jordan, 31, is worth above $600,000 according to Gossip Next Door and has found success working as a model and journalist. She graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Music Business and Industries, and Art History. Back in 2018 while she was working as a Playmate (which is how she met co-star Jasmine), she was named the December Playmate for that year.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Torres

Per Idol Net Worth, Mariah, 31, is worth roughly $300,000. She has appeared on Animal Planet’s Pit Bulls & Parolees in addition to running the largest pit bull animal shelter in the nation, the Villalobos Rescue Center.