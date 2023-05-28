Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Source: Bravo ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard': Jordan Talks Dating and Her Celibacy Journey (EXCLUSIVE) In an exclusive interview with ‘Distractify,’ Jordan Emanuel from ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard discusses her celibacy journey and who she’s dating. By Elizabeth Randolph May 28 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

In May 2023, Bravo expanded its hit Summer House franchise with Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. And while viewers are familiar with the shenanigans on both Summer and Winter House, Martha’s Vineyard came in hot and allowed fans to see a completely new side of the vacation reality show. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard focuses on Black professionals and influencers who decided to test their friendships on national TV. The friend group came together when Jasmine Ellis Cooper and her husband Silas invited them to stay at the place fell in love, just for a few weeks

One of Jasmine’s “sister-cousins,” Jordan Emanuel, entered the show to have a good time in the house. However, the former Playboy Bunny has several male suitors under her nose. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Jordan gave us all the tea on her dating life and how it affected her Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard stay.

Who is Jordan Emanuel from 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' dating?

Jordan entered Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard with solid connections with several cast members. Before joining the Bravo fam, she, Jasmine, Bria Fleming, and Shanice Henderson worked at the same Playboy nightclub. Throughout her career, Jordan has gained a significant social media following. She currently has over 60,000 Instagram followers, where she mostly posts about her out and about modeling or DJing. However, fans shouldn’t expect to see who Jordan is dating on her socials.

Jordan told us she was single and wasn’t dating anyone when she joined Summer House. But even if she did, the self-proclaimed “private” influencer said she rarely shared her personal life publicly, something she hoped to change after her reality TV debut. “[I] definitely didn’t ever plan to be on reality TV,” Jordan exclusively told us. “I’m a pretty private person, so I didn’t know how that would work, but being able to do the show with friends and in a place I’ve been before made it a lot easier to try!”

Jordan said she became celibate months before joining ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.’

Before taping began, Jordan told us she decided to abstain from sex. When she filmed the show, Jordan said she had reached one year of being celibate. And while some wouldn’t be able to live in the same house with other singles during their celibacy journey, she said she felt it was a necessary step in her life, even if it meant she couldn’t have a summer fling.

“At the time, it very much felt like a cleanse of sorts,” Jordan explained of becoming celibate. “Like I wanted to really focus on myself and challenge myself to hitting a goal, and to me, men and relationships became a distraction at one point, so I wanted to rid myself of that for a time.”

While Jordan skipped unnecessary “distractions” in Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 1, she might have her eyes on a new suitor if Bravo renews the series for Season 2. The network hasn’t announced anything yet, but Jordan said she would return for another season and hopes to have “more fun” with the cast.

‘Summer House: Martha's Vineyard’ showed several castmates vying for Jordan’s attention.

Since Jordan entered the Summer House abode, the bombshell instantly attracted a few potential suitors like Alex Tyree, Nick Arrington, and Amir Lancaster. While Jordan was flattered by the men’s desire for her, she said finding her future other half was the furthest thing on her mind. “I don’t think I’m ever looking for love,” Jordan admitted. “But I’m always open to meeting new people and forging new relationships, whether that’s platonic or romantic.”

Amir and Jordan have a stronger connection than some of her other suitors.

Source: Bravo

Although Jordan said she wasn’t looking to date any of her roommates, Amir wanted to change her perspective. In the second episode of Season 1, he expressed his interest by taking Jordan on a kayaking date, and Jordan said in her confessional that she thought Amir was “cute” and easy to get along with. However, Amir’s competitor, Nick, doesn’t believe they are the best match.

Following Jordan and Amir’s date, Nick criticizes Amir’s effort to impress Jordan, who he also has a crush on. The shade from Nick is telling, considering Jordan said Nick slid in her DMs before they moved into the house together. While Nick tried to downplay the act, stating he considers Jordan more like a sister, fans have been side-eyeing his motives ever since she revealed his social media activities.