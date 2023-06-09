Home > Entertainment > Celebrity How Did 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Star Jasmine Cooper Get Her Face Scar? Jasmine Ellis Cooper has earned new fame from 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.' Now, fans are left with unanswered questions about her facial scar. By Anya Binx Jun. 9 2023, Published 3:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @callmecooper_

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard has become a wildly popular spinoff of Summer House. Fans can't get enough of the cast. Jasmine Ellis Cooper has been a standout on the show, and as a result, has been able to grow her social media presence exponentially. She posts intermittently on her Instagram, mainly sharing pictures of her and her spouse.

Part of being a celebrity means that the public will comment on your appearance, no matter how flawless you may be. Between her Instagram and her participation in Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Jasmine's looks have been a talking point among fans, with a scar-like mark on her face gaining the most attention. Here's what we know about Jasmine's face scar.

Here's what to know about Jasmine's face scar on 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.'

Source: Instagram / @callmecooper_

Those who have been keeping up with Summer House: Martha's Vineyard may be left with questions about Jasmine's facial scar. When looking through the reality star's social media presence, it looks like the scar is nothing new. Some have speculated that it may not even be a scar at all, but instead, it could be a birthmark. Jasmine has not shared any details as to how she got the alleged scar, leaving fans guessing about how it came to be.

Viewers of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard have proposed their own theories about the mark and where it came from. The consensus seems to be that it's either a scar or a birthmark, neither of which seems to bother Jasmine all too much. Scars and birthmarks are part of being human, and we often have little control over where they are or how they look. Fortunately for us, we can choose to embrace them as a part of who we are.

Will 'Summer House: Matha's Vineyard' have a second season?

Bravo shows have received exceedingly high demands for consecutive seasons as their reality series have earned them tremendously high viewership. After the finale of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, many who have become invested in the show will be looking for any indication that the show has been renewed. Even though some of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard''s episodes had fewer viewers than unpopular episodes of Summer House Season 5, fans remain hopeful.

There has been no official word about whether Summer House: Martha's Vineyard will be set to return for additional seasons. It's been reported that ratings for other Bravo series are experiencing a drop in ratings, which could threaten the likelihood that Summer House: Martha's Vineyard could return. Summer House may have been considered a success for Bravo, but executives may be discouraged that the spinoff was not as strong.