Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Source: Bravo Here’s the Full Cast of ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ and Their Instagrams Here is the full cast of Bravo's 'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' and what to learn from each of their entertaining Instagram accounts. By Je'Kayla Crawford May 21 2023, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Here's something to know: Bravo has created an entertaining and diverse show known as Summer House: Martha Vineyard. It showcases a successful group of friends on vacation together.

Article continues below advertisement

With every reality TV show comes more people for viewers to meet. Let's get to know the cast of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard and learn more about them through the best way we know how: their Instagram accounts.

Silas Cooper (@callmecooper_)

Article continues below advertisement

It's because of Silas that the show is centered in Martha's Vineyard in the first place. It was in this exact location that he asked his now-wife Jasmine Ellis Cooper to be his girlfriend. Because of this, the couple decided to rent the summer house on the Vineyard and enjoy it with their friends.

Outside of the show, Silas serves in the military. In March 2022, he shared he is an officer in the United States Army Reserve. On his Instagram, you can expect to see a lot of photos of him with his family and Jasmine.

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Ellis Cooper (@jasmineelliscooper)

Speaking of Jasmine, Silas' other half is also a main cast member of the show. When not on Bravo, she's updating her Instagram fans on her screenwriting career.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Arrington (@nickarrington1)

Reality TV star by day, fashion connoisseur by night, Nick Arrington is known for his sense of style. In fact, he was even hired to style a celebrity for the 94th Annual Academy Awards. On his Instagram, he does a #TailorTuesday where he shows off his stylish outfit for the day and reveals exactly where he got it from.

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Marie Thomas (@summermariethomas)

This is not Summer's first time on camera. You may also recognize Summer as she starred in several short films in the past few years. She constantly posts pictures of her photoshoots on her social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Amir Lancaster (@_amirlancaster_)

Based in Texas, Amir is a very successful real estate agent. If you want to see his latest properties for sale, or watch his videos on the best real estate tips, his Instagram is the best place to go.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Tyree (@alextyree)

Alex is an avid music artist in the R&B genre, which has given him the nickname #RnBTyree. Check out his Instagram page to watch videos of his impressive live performances.

Article continues below advertisement

Shanice Henderson (@shanicehenderson_)

Shanice loves to travel, and constantly shows it off on her social media. Whether it's to Costa Rica or a music festival, you will never get bored checking her Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Preston Mitchum (@preston.mitchum)

Preston is the definition of a social butterfly. When not being entertaining on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, he is making a difference in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

According to his website, "Preston is the Founder & Principal of PDM Consulting, a multi-purpose consulting firm focused on the power of Black people, LGBTQ+ people, and young people." He is a member of the LGTBQ+ community and is currently in a relationship with his boyfriend Donald. His Instagram is full of pictures of the two of them together.

Bria Flemming (@Bria.raven)

Article continues below advertisement

Bria is quickly building a fashion and beauty empire. She currently owns a skincare line, a vegan cosmetics brand, and an apparel company. She can now add being a reality TV star to her list of accolades. On the show, she brought her dog Milo.

Jason Lyke (@jdlyke)

Article continues below advertisement

A family man, Jason has a very laid-back Instagram. But, he does have a very impressive acting resume. According to IMDB, he even had a small role in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.

Jordan Emmanuel (@jordy_jor)

Article continues below advertisement

Last, but certainly not least, is Jordan Emmanuel. She is the owner of 844 Swim, a popular swimwear company. One of her products has already been featured in Harpers Bazaar Vietnam.