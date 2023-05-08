Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Summer House Source: Bravo ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Star Amir Lancaster Is a Jack of All Trades Texas native Amir Lancaster is one of 12 cast members vacationing in Oak Bluffs on the first season of 'Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.' Let's meet him! By Haylee Thorson May 8 2023, Updated 12:06 p.m. ET

Drama is in the air! Bravo’s Summer House spin-off series, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, debuted on May 7, 2023 and right after the premiere, it was clear that the cast would have an unforgettable few months. Among the cast members who were fresh faces for reality TV fans at the start of the season, is Amir Lancaster.

With a cast of 12 young Black professionals taking the historic town of Oak Bluffs by storm, excitement ensues as they all engage in countless dinners, flings, parties, and more. Ready to learn more about the crew? Let’s meet Bravo’s budding reality star, or "bravolebrity" if you will, Amir Lancaster.

Source: Instagram / @_amirlancaster_

Who is Amir Lancaster from ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’?

Texas native Amir is one of the 12 cast members vacationing together in Oak Bluffs during the first season of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. According to the reality star’s Bravo profile, Amir is “biracial with Black and Lebanese roots” and aims to connect with his African-American heritage this summer.

In April 2023, the budding television personality took to Instagram to announce his involvement in the Summer House spinoff series that fans anticipated ahead of its premiere. “3 things to look out for on [Bravo’s] new show, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” Amir wrote in his caption. “1. Drama 2. Romance 3. Me.”

What does Amir from ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ do for a living?

Amir’s Bravo profile states that he is an “up-and-coming real estate tycoon,” and his social media presence is living proof. According to his LinkedIn profile, the reality star graduated from Texas State University with a Bachelor of Education in Health and Physical Education / Fitness in 2018, but never pursued a career in teaching.

After working in sales for several years, Amir changed his professional path and obtained his real estate license. In February 2022, the Texas native became a real estate agent at Spyglass Realty in Austin, and his career has seemingly skyrocketed since. On Instagram, Amir frequently posts photos and videos of new listings in the Austin area. However, he often goes the extra mile to show his clients some extra love.

From turning his long-time friend into a homeowner to celebrating a newlywed couple’s milestone house purchase, the real estate agent-turned-reality star loves sharing the stories of the people he works with. Additionally, Amir did a bit of modeling in the past. He even donned the cover of KRAVE Magazine in 2021.

Amir from ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ is an adrenaline-seeker.

When Amir isn’t selling homes in Austin, you can find the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star participating in countless adrenaline-inducing adventures. In March 2023, the real estate agent posted a video of himself riding a motorcycle ahead of the Daredevils of MotoGP event at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).