Most of the 'Summer House' Cast Are Millionaires — Inside Their Net Worths The 'Summer House' cast has as many dollars as they have drama. Keep reading to see which cast member has the highest (and lowest) net worth! By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 24 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

The premise of Bravo’s Summer House is quite simple. First, you grab a group of attractive 20-40-somethings who could use a vacation from the hustle and bustle of their lives and careers. Then, you bring them to the Hamptons with alcohol and cameras in tow and see what happens during their stay.

While each season involves drama between the house’s attendees, many cast members return the following year. But that doesn’t mean everyone on the show needs the show’s salary. According to their fortunes, many of them were well-established before the show. Let’s dive into the net worths of the Summer House Season 7 cast!

Mya Allen — $1 million

Source: Bravo

Mya joined Summer House in Season 6 and had a corporate job as a restaurant consultant before she signed on to the show. However, she’s now using her reported $1 million net worth to dedicate all her energy to her cookie business, The Knead. Mya’s net worth reportedly also comes from brand endorsements and her podcast, CoDependent the Podcast, with her Summer House BFF Ciara Miller.

Amanda Batula — $500,000

Source: Bravo

Longtime Summer House regular Amanda is reportedly worth $500,000. Amanda’s net worth comes from her career as a branding and design specialist and creative director. The reality star has worked with multiple companies, including her husband Kyle Cooke’s fitness app and his hard tea company, Loverboy.

Kyle Cooke — $1.1 million

Source: Bravo

Kyle is reportedly worth $1.1 million. The entrepreneur’s earnings come from his nutrition subscription service, FENIX, which he developed in 2016. In 2018, Kyle launched Loverboy and has been focused on both businesses. In 2022, Kyle nearly lost everything due to Loverboy’s multiple lawsuits. Kyle’s money issues were resolved after his and Amanda’s wedding.

Paige DeSorbo — $1 million

Source: Bravo

Paige reportedly has a net worth of $1 million. The former ABC News employee has become her brand since joining Summer House. She co-hosts her podcast Giggly Squad with Hannah Berner, and the podcast offers Paige money from its merch and live shows.

Samantha Feher — $5 million

Source: Bravo

Samantha may be one of the newest Summer House roommates, but the New Jersey native is reportedly the richest. She reportedly has a net worth of $5 million from her work as a content creator and owns a marketing agency for influencers called Feher Agency.

Lindsay Hubbard — $1.1 million

Source: Bravo

Lindsay reportedly has a net worth of $1.1 million. In 2016, Lindsay left Fingerprint Communications to start her agency, Hubb House Public Relations. The Bravolebrity also has a boutique called Hubbs.

Chris Leoni — $350,000

Source: Bravo

Chris is another Summer House Season 7 newbie. While the filmmaker and photographer has the lowest net worth of his castmates, that could change if he’s asked to join another season of the popular show.

Ciara Miller — $600,000

Source: Bravo

Ciara’s $600,000 net worth reportedly comes from her beauty and brains. She worked as an ICU nurse and was on the frontlines during the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Additionally, Ciara has had several lucrative brand deals and hosts her podcast, CoDependents, with Mya.

Danielle Olivera — $1 million

Source: Bravo

Danielle reportedly has a net worth of $1 million, most of which comes from her years in the financial technology industry. Danielle is also a certified software product manager and Scrum master, overseeing all the communication and collaboration between leadership and team players on a project.

Gabby Prescod — $500,000

Source: Bravo

Gabby is another Summer House newbie who did pretty well for herself before the show. She has a net worth of $500,000 from her work in the fashion world. The stylish Bravo star’s day job is being the fashion director of Blanc Magazine, a Black-owned and independent fashion magazine.

Carl Radke — $500,000

Source: Bravo

Carl’s net worth stands at $500,000, according to multiple reports. After a brief stint in acting, he attended Harvard Business School and has been in the sales and business development industry since. Carl also worked as the Vice President of Sales for Kyle’s company Loverboy. In February 2023, Carl confirmed he stepped down from Loverboy after he and Kyle had tension.

