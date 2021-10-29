Here’s Why Audiences Won’t See Hannah Berner on Bravo’s New Series 'Winter House'

The new Bravo spinoff series Winter House premiered on Oct. 20 and features multiple cast members from Southern Charm and Summer House as they come together for a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vt. According to Bravo , "The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans." Along with stars from the Charleston and Hampton-based series, fresh new faces will also be introduced to audiences.

In an interview with Us Weekly ahead of the show's debut, Southern Charm's Craig Conover shared that being filmed while in a house with a new group of people was quite unfamiliar for him. He said, "For Austen [Kroll] and me, it was definitely a new experience being under surveillance and to see us build new relationships with people we didn't know. You really get to learn a lot more about us."

He went on to reveal, "It's a new side to us. You're used to seeing us in suits and dressed up, and in very, like, social settings, but this will be the first time you get to see us really in a day to day."

While the cast may be filled with some familiar and unfamiliar faces, fans have noticed that one face was obviously missing — Hannah Berner. Does this mean that she's completely done with the Summer House franchise? See why audiences probably won't see her when the new season begins.