Hannah Berner on Why It Feels "Bittersweet" to Leave 'Summer House' (EXCLUSIVE)

Her honest and lighthearted confessionals also made her a voice of reason. The podcaster guided the viewers through the show's most entertaining storylines, including the will-they-won't they hookup between Paige and Carl Radke .

When Hannah Berner joined the cast of Summer House in Season 3, she became an immediate fan favorite. Along with her best friend and her then-coworker, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah added a younger energy to the Hamptons-based Bravo series.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the entire cast isolated for six weeks together at a home in the Hamptons. Instead of just filming the show on the weekends as they had in years past, the cameras were rolling the entire time.

In Season 4, Hannah, now a veteran on Summer House, navigated a flirtatious relationship with new addition Luke Gulbranson . The two left the house with plans to hang out in Luke's home state of Minnesota, but their "situationship" became complicated going into Season 5.

Why did Hannah Berner leave Summer House? The Brooklyn native spoke exclusively with Distractify about why she decided to leave the show, and what she has planned next.

In mid-May of 2021, just a few weeks after the intense Season 5 reunion concluded, Hannah announced her departure from the Bravo reality show.

Fans were divided about Hannah's subsequent squabbles with Luke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Lindsay Hubbard. Many viewers saw the Berning in Hell host as the season's villain.

Why did Hannah Berner leave 'Summer House?'

After what she said was a "very, very difficult" third season on Summer House, Hannah shocked her fans by sharing that she would not return to the show. In an Instagram statement posted on May 14, the Giggly Squad co-host said that she was exiting the popular New York series to spend her summer focused on her House Broken comedy tour.

While speaking with Distractify, Hannah elaborated on what really motivated her to say goodbye to the show. In addition to diving head-first into her tour, Hannah is also planning a wedding to fellow comedian, Des Bishop. The two met right before Hannah left to film Season 5, and they announced their engagement in March of 2021.

Source: Brendan Wixted

"Summer House is really a show about coming of age. When I first went on the show, I was 26, single, and excited to meet new people," Hannah explained. "Fast-forward three years and I had two great seasons, and I had a very, very difficult [third] season. I met the love of my life, and the universe was telling me, 'You're engaged and you want to be a stand-up comedian. You're going to travel in the summer. You may have to lose something in order to gain stuff that you want to have.'"

After three seasons on the show, which highlights the party scene and drinking culture in the Hamptons, Hannah said that she was ready for a different kind of summer. "People change and people grow, and it's partying every weekend," she said about the mood of the series. "That's not what I'm up to right now. It was a dream to be able to do that and to make people happy, even when I wasn't always happy."

