Hannah Berner on Choosing the Perfect Wedding Dress: "When You Know, You Know"By Leila Kozma
Apr. 22 2021, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
Comedian and podcaster Hannah Berner's fiancé, Des Bishop, made his debut in a recent episode of Summer House — and his arrival to the luxury villa caused quite a stir. Hannah and the Irish-American funny man first got talking on social media in the summer of 2020. So, how did Des's cameo at Summer House impact their relationship? Are they still together?
Some 'Summer House' stars were less enthusiastic about Des's arrival than others.
Des and Hannah met up for the first time in person shortly before the filming of Season 5 of Summer House kicked off in July 2020. He decided to visit the comedian and podcaster while the cameras were still rolling — but his arrival sparked mixed responses. Some of the Summer House cast members were struggling to hold back, but Des took the heat like a soldier.
Not only did they manage to survive the showdown at Summer House, but Des's visit might have brought them even closer together. Hannah announced her relationship with Des in September 2020, roughly around the same time as the filming of Season 5 wrapped up.
"I don't know if you've heard, but in a real 2020 quarantine plot twist, I trapped a man, and I have a boyfriend," Hannah jokingly remarked in the Sept. 27, 2020 episode of Bravo's Chat Room.
Hannah and Des announced that they were moving in together shortly afterward.
Hannah and Des announced their engagement in March 2021.
Des orchestrated an adorable surprise before popping the big question on Valentine's Day 2021.
In the early days of their relationship, Des used to send hilarious videos to Hannah, and he revisited this habit for the big occasion. On Valentine's Day, he shared a video that ended with him asking Hannah to turn around — and there he was, down on one knee.
Des and Hannah are not only still together, but they are already in wedding planning mode.
Their ceremony will be held in August 2021 on Shelter Island, N.Y. As Hannah revealed in a recent interview with E! Online, they want it to be a fun, casual affair.
"I think we're going to go pretty untraditional where I'm not going to have bridesmaids," Hannah told the outlet. "And I don't think I'm going to have a bridal shower. I don't even know what bridal showers are for. And I just want it to be a fun party rather than too much tradition because I've been trying to take down the patriarchy my whole life."
Hannah has already found the wedding dress of her dreams.
What's more, Hannah has already stumbled upon the perfect wedding dress.
"It's so funny because I went to Fantasia Bridal in Long Island and it was just supposed to be researching and fun with my mom and my nana," Hannah told E! Online. "But then we went in and picked like eight dress and the first one I tried on I looked at my mom and I was like, 'I love this one.'"
"And we tried the other ones on and I just go, 'It's the first one.' It's how I am in life. Like I know when I like something and I felt the same way with this. When you know, you know. I don't need to wait 10 years to try it out," Hannah added.
Catch new episodes of Summer House every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.