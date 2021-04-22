Hannah Berner on Choosing the Perfect Wedding Dress: "When You Know, You Know"

Des and Hannah met up for the first time in person shortly before the filming of Season 5 of Summer House kicked off in July 2020. He decided to visit the comedian and podcaster while the cameras were still rolling — but his arrival sparked mixed responses. Some of the Summer House cast members were struggling to hold back, but Des took the heat like a soldier.

Not only did they manage to survive the showdown at Summer House, but Des's visit might have brought them even closer together. Hannah announced her relationship with Des in September 2020, roughly around the same time as the filming of Season 5 wrapped up.

"I don't know if you've heard, but in a real 2020 quarantine plot twist, I trapped a man, and I have a boyfriend," Hannah jokingly remarked in the Sept. 27, 2020 episode of Bravo's Chat Room.

Hannah and Des announced that they were moving in together shortly afterward.