Are 'Summer House' Stars Luke and Lindsay Dating Now That She's Broken up With Stephen?

Reality star Lindsay Hubbard is one of the cast members on Season 5 of Bravo’s series Summer House , which follows a group of 20- and 30-somethings living in a house in the Hamptons over the summer. This season is unlike any other. Usually, the nine housemates go back and forth between New York City and the Hamptons during the workweek and weekends, but all nine housemates were quarantined, with cameras on them for six weeks.

Stylcaster reported that Linsday and her boyfriend, Stephen Traversie, broke up in October after dating nearly a year and a half. The two went their separate ways after Summer House wrapped. Stephen is actually on Season 5 and appeared in the trailer . It seemed that the exes were going strong when summer started. Stephen had told Lindsay, "I really do love you," and she had said he was ready for "engagement, marriage, babies."

However, it was also evident that things quickly took a turn when Lindsay stormed off during dinner, and Stephen declared that he would "leave the house." From the looks of it, Lindsay and Stephen's relationship wasn't going to last much longer. Now that Stephen isn't in the picture, fans wonder if Lindsay and her fellow castmate Luke Gulbranson are dating each other.

Are Lindsay and Luke from 'Summer House' dating?

In Episode 7 of the series, Hannah Berner tells the ladies that she received a message from a psychic she talks to on Instagram, insinuating that Lindsay and Luke had been more than friends and are hiding a closer relationship. In a confessional, Paige stated, "I didn't need a psychic to tell me that Lindsay was attracted to Luke. And vice versa. They look at each other in a different way. I'm like, I don't look at my friends like that."

Lindsay was not thrilled with this rumor and went off on Hannah, Amanda Batula, and Paige DeSorbo as the episode came to an end. In the preview for Episode 8, she tells them, “Me and Luke? In what world?" Things really got heated when Lindsay said, “I don’t look at Luke with any heart eyes." She added, "I’m only defending somebody who I am simply friends with. Don’t f--king come at me like I’ve had sex with Luke," and shuts down the rumors saying that random DMs on social media were not facts.

In a recent interview with Stylecaster, Lindsay talked about Luke and Season 5 and shared, “I absolutely adore Luke. He’s a genuinely good guy. I think he tends to get himself into some messy situations with girls, and I’m no exception to that. You’re going to have to wait and see how that unfolds for yourself. Listen, we all do crazy things. We’re all human. I don’t regret anything, let’s just say that.” So, maybe the psychic was on to something?!

It doesn't appear that Lindsay and Luke are dating because, in the interview, she also revealed, “I’m doing my own thing. I’m in the zone right now. I’ve gone on a few dates in the last four months. I’m hanging out and keeping myself occupied. Sure, you can take me on a date. No problem. But don’t expect anything from me. I’m busy. Carl [Radke] lives in my building, so if I need male energy and attention, I’ll just go downstairs to his apartment.”