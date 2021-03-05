Here's What the Wirkus Twins Are Doing Post-'Summer House'

However, the series — which follows a group of "young professionals" as they share a pad in the Hamptons for the summer — looks a little different from when it made its debut in 2017.

It may be cold in most parts of the country, but Bravo’s Summer House is always sure to heat up our screens it premieres.

Most notably missing from the show are the Wirkus twins, Lauren and Ashley, and Stephen McGee, who left after Season 2. Here’s what we know about the sisters’ surprising exit.

What happened to the Wirkus twins on 'Summer House?'

Lauren and Ashley announced in June 2018 that they would not be involved with Summer House any longer. "Much has been speculated about the Summer House cast over the last few days. Regretfully, we can confirm that we will not be full-time cast members for the third season," the duo shared in a statement to Us Weekly. "We depart Summer House with nothing but good wishes to those at Bravo, and to the cast and crew for helping to create life-lasting memories over the last two years."

Source: Instagram

They added, "Although our time on Summer House is over, the Wirkus Circus is not. We’re currently in active discussions about the future and can assure everyone that exciting things are on the horizon for our 2018 summer and beyond!"

The casting change-up took place after Season 2’s reunion, which highlighted a massive divide in the house. On one side was the Wirkus twins, Stephen, and Lindsay Hubbard, and on the other was Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Amanda Batula — all of whom are returning this year. After losing her closest allies, Lindsay admitted she was "torn" about going into the summer with three new castmates.

Source: Travis W Keyes Photography The 'Summer House' cast at the Season 3 premiere party at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown.

