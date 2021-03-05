Here's What the Wirkus Twins Are Doing Post-'Summer House'By Allison Cacich
It may be cold in most parts of the country, but Bravo’s Summer House is always sure to heat up our screens it premieres.
However, the series — which follows a group of "young professionals" as they share a pad in the Hamptons for the summer — looks a little different from when it made its debut in 2017.
Most notably missing from the show are the Wirkus twins, Lauren and Ashley, and Stephen McGee, who left after Season 2. Here’s what we know about the sisters’ surprising exit.
What happened to the Wirkus twins on 'Summer House?'
Lauren and Ashley announced in June 2018 that they would not be involved with Summer House any longer.
"Much has been speculated about the Summer House cast over the last few days. Regretfully, we can confirm that we will not be full-time cast members for the third season," the duo shared in a statement to Us Weekly. "We depart Summer House with nothing but good wishes to those at Bravo, and to the cast and crew for helping to create life-lasting memories over the last two years."
They added, "Although our time on Summer House is over, the Wirkus Circus is not. We’re currently in active discussions about the future and can assure everyone that exciting things are on the horizon for our 2018 summer and beyond!"
The casting change-up took place after Season 2’s reunion, which highlighted a massive divide in the house. On one side was the Wirkus twins, Stephen, and Lindsay Hubbard, and on the other was Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Amanda Batula — all of whom are returning this year.
After losing her closest allies, Lindsay admitted she was "torn" about going into the summer with three new castmates.
"Friendships are developing, and there's drama and tears and laughter and parties, but ultimately what happened this season — and [what] is different than past seasons — is the drama is a little bit different," she explained during an appearance on AOL’s BUILD Series. "It's more about drama of friendship, as opposed to half of the house separated from the other half of the house and fighting about that."
What are the Wirkus twins up to now?
Shortly after their exit, Ashley announced she was expecting her first child with husband Brad McAtee.
"Baby Boy McAtee coming May 2019," she wrote on Instagram from sunny California at the time.
Ashley did in fact welcome a baby boy in May 2019, whom she named Dean Hudson McAtee. Ashley and Brad recently celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.
"Hard to believe we have been together for 15 years and married for five but it just keeps getting better and better," Ashley gushed on Instagram. "Time flies when you are married to your best friend and I can’t wait for the next 5!
As for Lauren, she also made the move out of New York City and is currently expecting her first child with husband David Raih in Nashville. Lauren is due in April 2021 and is counting down the days.
"Officially a MOMMY in 8 weeks," she wrote. "So thankful for our growing baby girl."
We think the Wirkus twins are doing just fine without the Summer House drama.