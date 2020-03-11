We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Summer House' Star Hannah Berner Is No Longer With British Dave

The drinks are strong, but the drama is even stronger. Season 4 of Summer House has so far seen loads of partying, hot hookups, tears, and fights... and fans cannot get enough of the Bravo reality series.

The show follows a group of friends who rented a shore home in Montauk, N.Y. for the summer months to escape the big city. 

One new cast member that viewers met last season is Hannah Berner. The comedian is not afraid to speak her mind or confront her fellow castmates if there is something on her mind, like when she confronted OG star Lindsay Hubbard about her "feminine" comment. 

In Season 3, audiences got to watch Hannah embark on a summer love affair with a foreigner named Dave. However, the two have since ended their relationship.