How Much Does the Cast of 'Summer House' Get Paid? Here's What You Should Know

Unlike in some reality TV shows available on Bravo, the stars appearing on Summer House can frequently be spotted in a position some freelancers know all too well — hunched over their laptops.

Summer House revolves around a group of millennials who spend the summer in the Hamptons, N.Y. Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and the like achieved some success in their professional careers before obtaining fame thanks to the show.

Full-time jobs aside, how much does the cast of Summer House get paid for being on the reality series?