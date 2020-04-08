Loverboy Drink Reviews Show How Kyle Cooke's 'Summer House' Fame Has Paid Off

Because Loverboy is still so new on the market, it isn't available everywhere yet. Tons of fans regularly comment on the official Facebook page , urging the company to offer the hard seltzer tea in their state or region, though. Right now, it’s available at several in-store locations in Wisconsin, New York, and Massachusetts.

As Loverboy gets more popular and Kyle and Amanda expand on the brand, it could be made available in other markets. It is just getting off its feet, after all. And as steady summer drinkers long for something new to introduce to their respective palettes, Loverboy could eventually be a household name.

Watch Summer House on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.