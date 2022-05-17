'Summer House' Alum Hannah Berner Ties the Knot With Comedian Des Bishop

'Summer House' Alum Hannah Berner Ties the Knot With Comedian Des BishopBy Leila Kozma
May. 17 2022, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Leave it to two comedians to hold a wedding on Friday the 13th. Hannah Berner, a standup comedian, producer, and podcast host who first skyrocketed to fame with Summer House, and Des Bishop, the creator of the one-man show Mia Mamma, tied the knot on Friday, May 13, 2022, after two years of dating.
The stars opted for an intimate ceremony in Des's home in the Hamptons, which is located a short drive away from the luxury villa where Summer House is filmed.
Hannah Berner and her husband, Des Bishop, both work as comedians.
Hannah and Des started dating after things erupted between Hannah and Luke Gulbranson in Season 4 of Summer House. A seasoned comedian and media personality, Des came on board to help Hannah navigate the tense environment inside the luxury villa.
Their 15-year age gap turned out to be an advantage — as Des supplied the 30-year-old star with advice during her time on Summer House. Born in London, U.K., Des spent his formative years in New York and Wexford, Ireland.
He built a lucrative career as a comedian and media personality. Des has appeared on The Late Late Show, Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, and many others. He performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe several times, and he is scheduled to perform Mia Mamma in August 2022.
Des moved to China in 2013. He turned his experiences in the country into a TV show, Des Bishop: Breaking China. He is now a fluent Mandarin Chinese speaker.
Hannah Berner and Des Bishop dated for around two years before their May 2022 wedding.
Hannah and Des first started talking online, spending more and more time together before the filming of Season 5 of Summer House kicked off. They announced their engagement in March 2021, immediately positioning themselves as the next couple associated with the Summer House franchise to tie the knot. (Could Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard be up next?)
Season 1, Episode 4 of Summer House captures a conflict fast unfolding at a wedding party. Meanwhile, Carl's mother, Sharon, tied the knot in 2020. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula got married in September 2021. Were the cameras rolling during Hannah's and Des's big day? Are they about to show Kyle and Amanda how it's really done?
Hannah Berner announced that she would be taking a break from 'Summer House' in 2021.
Hannah announced her decision to step back from Summer House in 2021. As such, her and Des's wedding is unlikely to make it into Season 7 of Summer House. (Bravo greenlighted the show for another batch of episodes in May 2022.)
Despite Hannah's exit — and the tumultuous period preceding it — Hannah invited several of her co-stars to her and Des's wedding. Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, and Craig Conover were just some of the Bravolebs in attendance.