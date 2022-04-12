This season, fans of Summer House watched Danielle Olivera introduce Mya Allen to Oliver Gray at a party filled with all their mutual friends. Mya and Oliver went on a flirty first date, and now people are curious to know if they’re still dating.

Mya's shocking revelation at the beginning of the season about breaking up a five-year engagement with a man she was unhappily dating for such a long time can mean more than one thing: Either she’s totally ready to jump into a new relationship after becoming single, or she’s taking her time in the love department.