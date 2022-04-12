Who Is Mya Allen Dating? Is the 'Summer House' Star With Oliver Gray?By Stephanie Harper
Apr. 12 2022, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
This season, fans of Summer House watched Danielle Olivera introduce Mya Allen to Oliver Gray at a party filled with all their mutual friends. Mya and Oliver went on a flirty first date, and now people are curious to know if they’re still dating.
Mya's shocking revelation at the beginning of the season about breaking up a five-year engagement with a man she was unhappily dating for such a long time can mean more than one thing: Either she’s totally ready to jump into a new relationship after becoming single, or she’s taking her time in the love department.
Here’s what we know about whether or not Mya and Oliver are still dating.
Who is Mya Allen dating right now? Is she still involved with Oliver Gray?
Some clues from Mya's Instagram suggest that she might still have Oliver in her life. She recently posted an Instagram story of herself hanging out with him at a bar. She added a caption that said “HBD" (i.e., "happy birthday"). If Mya and Oliver weren’t super close to each other, they likely wouldn't be spending a major day like a birthday together.
Summer House fans seem to be collectively supportive of the relationship between Mya and Oliver.
A Reddit thread about Mya's "HBD" post is filled with a ton of positive comments. One user wrote, “Oh, this is wonderful!" Another user added, “Things we love to see!" The support doesn’t stop there. Another Redditor wrote, “Oh I’m so happy to see this positive post! They look happy!"
A lot of social media users in the thread mentioned Mya and Oliver's sweet banter together and how they look like a gorgeous couple.
Who else has Mya Allen been linked to romantically in the past?
In early 2022, Mya was spotted with Luke Gulbranson at a Watch What Happens Live show before rumors about her and Oliver started surfacing. It looks like nothing ever amounted between Luke and Mya, and now she seems to be staying busy with Oliver.
The man Mya was previously engaged to is named Kwame Onwuachi. After six months of dating, they got engaged in August 2016.
At the time, they were in the midst of a whirlwind romance. Their engagement lasted for quite a while before she called it off. Kwame is a popular chef who’s won awards and written books about his passion in the kitchen. Fans speculated that Mya decided to break off the engagement to pursue a new chapter in life in terms of her career. And it looks like she might now be focused on a potential new relationship with Oliver as well.
Have Mya or Oliver spoken up about a possible relationship?
Mya and Oliver both haven’t outright told the public about a possible relationship that could be blossoming between the two. Until one or both of them decide to let their fans and followers know more personal details, things are still up in the air!
Summer House airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.