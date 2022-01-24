Fans Are Wondering If Luke Is Still on 'Summer House' After He Was Absent from the Season 6 Premiere

Fans Are Wondering If Luke Is Still on 'Summer House' After He Was Absent from the Season 6 PremiereBy Shannon Raphael
Jan. 24 2022, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
After spending six full weeks in a home together in Season 5 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer House stars are back to having a more traditional Hamptons weekend experience in the sixth season.
The Season 6 cast — which consists of many returners and new additions like Mya Allen, Alex Wach, and Andrea Denver (who viewers first met on the spin-off, Winter House) — arrived at their new Southampton getaway property on the Jan. 17 episode.
As the castmates chose their rooms and discussed the latest goings-on with Andrea and Paige DeSorbo's flirtationship and with Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke's engagement, viewers noticed that longtime star Luke Gulbranson wasn't there.
While Luke has been late to the house before (he had a delayed arrival with Ciara Miller in Season 5), none of the Summer House stars even mentioned him during the Season 6 premiere. Is Luke still a cast member on the Bravo reality series?
Is Luke Gulbranson still on 'Summer House'?
Though the actor/model/overall handyman wasn't mentioned (or seen) on "Where's My Lover, Boy?," he is still part of the Season 6 cast. Luke joins fellow longtime stars Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, and Carl Radke on the latest season.
It's unclear at this time when exactly Luke will be arriving to the Hamptons on the show, or why he was late in the first place.
However, he is listed as an active cast member on the official Bravo website, and he appears in the Season 6 trailer. According to that trailer, Luke will be getting involved in a bit of drama with Austen Kroll regarding the Southern Charm star's love triangle with Lindsay and Ciara.
"You're saying one thing to her and one thing to Ciara," Luke says to Austen about Ciara and Lindsay in the teaser clip.
"Luke, go eat maple syrup, dude," Austen responds to the Minnesota native.
Is Luke Gulbranson dating anyone on 'Summer House' Season 6?
On past seasons of Summer House, Luke himself has been a central figure in a few complicated love scenarios. During his first season on the show, Luke explored a romance with Hannah Berner, which the former star ultimately referred to as a "situationship."
Off-camera, Luke dated Ciara, and the nurse joined the cast in the fifth season. Though Luke seemed to be interested in rekindling their spark, Ciara eventually told him that she wasn't interested, and that she didn't want him to even text her after 9 p.m.
Most recently, on Winter House, Luke navigated an awkward interaction with Gabrielle "Gabby" Kniery after she admitted her feelings for him (the two are now friends). He shared his own feelings for Julia McGuire later on in the spin-off as well, but she already had a boyfriend.
It remains to be seen if Luke will be exploring another showmance on Season 6, or if he'll be spending his summer working outside on various wood projects instead.
Summer House airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.