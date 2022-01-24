Fans Are Wondering If Luke Is Still on 'Summer House' After He Was Absent from the Season 6 Premiere

After spending six full weeks in a home together in Season 5 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer House stars are back to having a more traditional Hamptons weekend experience in the sixth season.

The Season 6 cast — which consists of many returners and new additions like Mya Allen, Alex Wach, and Andrea Denver (who viewers first met on the spin-off, Winter House) — arrived at their new Southampton getaway property on the Jan. 17 episode.