Luke Arrived on the Set of 'Summer House' With Ciara — But Will They Leave Together?

As a reality TV show star, Luke revealed some information about his personal life. There are a few exceptions, however. He spoke about the emotional turmoil triggered by the sudden ending of his three-year relationship on a few occasions in Season 4, but he rarely ever mentioned his ex-girlfriend by name, and no one seems to know much about her or the official timeline of their relationship.

"We're in New York and I'm single and going through a f-----g breakup coming out of my three-year relationship and having bought an engagement ring. Of course I'm going to see other people," Luke explained in a Season 4 preview.

The breakup did, to some extent, impact the way Luke's relationship with Hannah panned out. Determined to make the most of his newly-found singledom, Luke approached the prospect of plunging himself into something more serious with a great deal of wariness.

"I care about Hannah and, what if we hook up and then I go and live my life, being single, and then, I end up hurting her?" Luke remarked in a Season 4 preview.