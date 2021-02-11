Some of Chase Chrisley's Ex-Girlfriends Didn't Get on With Todd — Who Passed the Test?By Leila Kozma
Feb. 11 2021, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
The previous episodes of Chrisley Knows Best offered a rare glimpse into the ups and downs of Chase Chrisley's past relationships with girls like Brooke Noury.
Chase's dad, Todd, famously disapproved of Brooke — but what about Chase's other partners? Which stars made it to the girlfriend list and how well did they get on with the family patriarch?
Here's the list of Chase Chrisley's ex-girlfriends.
"But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he's single from someone that none of us like. I'm not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort," Todd proclaimed in an iconic episode of Chrisley Knows Best before pledging to find Brooke's replacement.
According to most outlets, Chase broke up with Brooke in early 2018. Some believe they gave it another shot. Ultimately, it didn't work out. Chase started dating Lindsey Merrick in the same year, and they stayed together until early 2019.
The blonde beauty managed to impress the notoriously critical Todd as well, so much so that he took it to Instagram to applaud the lovebirds.
"This just makes me smile, I'm so thrilled to formally introduce to the world one of the sweetest souls around," Todd captioned a now-deleted Instagram post celebrating Chase's relationship with Lindsey, before adding that "We are so blessed to have this young lady [in Chase's] life, we love you, sweet girl."
Rumors about their breakup began to circulate just a few months later, in February 2019. It's understood that Chase and Lindsey didn't spend Valentine's Day together, which immediately tipped off nosy fans.
Reportedly, they unfollowed each other on Instagram around the same time. Exact details about the breakup have yet to emerge, but most outlets prompt that Chase and Lindsey ended things for good in early 2019.
Chase briefly dated a girl named Kayla Puzas.
Chase started dating Kayla Puzas, a Georgia Southern University graduate, in 2019.
Some believe that they went to the same high school together. As a fan theory has it, Chase might have had a crush on her back then. The relationship turned out to be fairly short-lived, however. Most claim that they parted ways in 2019.
It's understood that Kayla's ex-boyfriends include NFL player Dak Prescott. The two met in 2014, and they likely broke up in 2016.
Chase and Emmy Medders started dating in 2020.
Chase has been in a happy relationship with Emmy Medders since the summer of 2020. They made it Instagram official in July 2020, and they have frequently featured in each other's posts ever since.
"I think she's the first girl I've ever been with that really makes me want to be a better version of myself, and I want to be as good as I can be so I can do that for her. And that's a huge change for me and not to mention my entire family adores her so everything is kind of moving along smoothly," Chase told Life & Style.
Catch new episodes of Chrisley Knows Best every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.